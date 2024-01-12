More than 46 million Americans face ‘numerous health disparities’ because of where they live

“These challenges highlight the need for additional attention and resources aimed at improving health in rural America,” the CDC reported. “Rural areas could benefit from improved public health programs that support healthier behaviors and neighborhoods, and better access to healthcare services.”

According to the CDC, there are a number of different factors at play that are exacerbating the health disparities faced by rural Americans. Rural Americans have been found to smoke more cigarettes, have higher blood pressure and are more likely to be obese. They also use their seatbelts less often than urban drivers, have higher rates of poverty, worse health care access and are less likely to have health insurance.

The CDC recommended addressing the health disparities in rural America by following a number of protocols. Rural patients should be screened for high blood pressure to curb risks of heart disease and stroke. Physical activity should be encouraged alongside healthy eating. And rural families need more support for their children, especially those facing mental, behavioral or developmental disorders.

“Children with these issues would benefit from increased access to mental and behavioral healthcare; programs that support parents and caregivers; and increased opportunities to learn, play, and socialize,” the CDC reported. “Because children in rural areas with these disorders more often experience financial difficulties, poor parental mental health, and a lack of neighborhood resources, these children may need additional support.”