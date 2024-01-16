American Nurses Association urges children, adults to get vaccinated

With flu season in full swing and COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, the American Nurses Association (ANA) is urging adults and children alike to get vaccinated.

“The American Nurses Association (ANA) continues to urge all eligible adults and children to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), the flu, and if eligible, to receive a booster,” the association announced in a news release. “The CDC reports that, while respiratory illness activity and the circulation of new variants is increasing across the United States, vaccination rates for COVID-19, influenza, and RSV remain low.”

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total 1,167,210 people have died due to COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2020. A total 35,801 people were hospitalized due to the virus in the past week alone, as the U.S. experiences a significant spike in cases.