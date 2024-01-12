Gender pay gap in health care continues despite women performing 77% of all jobs

As reported by Becker’s Hospital Review, researchers from the University of Minnesota and the University of Washington have completed a study concerning the gender wage gap within the health care industry. Published in Health Affairs, the study revealed the gender wage gap remains a major factor for female workers — despite women holding 77% of all jobs in the U.S. health care industry.

The study examined the U.S. health care industry’s gender wage gap across numerous occupational and educational groups from 2003 to 2021, analyzing a variety of control variables that included age, underrepresented minority and immigrant status, marital status, part-time status and distinction of rural or non-urban areas. The findings of the study revealed that the gender pay gap is widest in the U.S. health care industry among physician and other advanced practitioners.

“Within the health care workforce, gender wage gaps in the physician workforce are well established,” the researchers reported. “Male physicians earn higher wages than women physicians across all medical specialties, and medical specialties that are dominated by men pay significantly more as compared with specialties where women are concentrated. A recent estimate is that female physicians earn approximately 25% less than male physicians (>$2 million over their career), and the gap has persisted over decades.”