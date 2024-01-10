Where Georgia stands: These are the healthiest and unhealthiest states in the U.S.

“Eight of the top 10 least healthy states are in the South: West Virginia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Louisiana and Oklahoma,” Forbes reported. “Five of the top 10 healthiest states are on the East Coast: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York.”

The least healthy state in the country is West Virginia, according to the rankings, while Hawaii has the healthiest population in the U.S.

“Mississippi ranks worst overall in our disease risk factors and prevalence category, West Virginia residents have the worst lifestyle habits and health outlook and Vermont is the worst state for substance abuse,” Forbes reported.

With a drug overdose death rate over 50% higher than the second lowest ranking state, West Virginia suffers 75.03 overdose deaths for every 100,000 residents.

Georgia, meanwhile, suffers from a significant number of diabetes cases each year. In total, roughly 11.3% of adults within the Peach State have diabetes. A total 184.8 out of every 100,000 residents die from heart disease.