Feeling nauseous? These home remedies are doctor approved

Nausea can come at any moment and for many reasons — from pregnancy, motion sickness and food allergies to inner ear infections, medications and gastrointestinal issues.

When it comes to dealing with nausea, the Cleveland Clinic suggests avoiding solid foods and instead turn to drinking larger amounts of clear liquids.

“You may also feel dizzy, lightheaded or have difficulty swallowing. Nausea often goes along with the urge to vomit but doesn’t always lead to vomiting,” the Cleveland Clinic wrote.

The next time you get that sick-to-your-stomach feeling, don’t grab the saltines; instead give these drinks a try.

Ginger tea

A 2016 study found ginger helps empty the stomach, becoming an effective treatment for easing not only nausea but also bloating, gas, upset stomach and other issues.

Before drinking fresh ground ginger or ginger tea in excess, Very Well Health suggests consulting with your doctor, because “combining ginger supplements with blood-thinning drugs may increase the risk of bleeding.”

Peppermint tea

Not only is it ideal to drink peppermint tea, but experts also suggest smelling peppermint oil.

“The scent of it helps to calm the stomach so that you don’t get nauseous,” Dr. Tochi Iroku-Malize, chair of family medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell on Long Island, New York, told Today.com.

The minty oil might also help with relieving tension headaches, clogged sinuses and menstrual cramps, while improving energy and sleep.

Clear liquids

Other options that don’t involve oils or freshly ground ingredients are clear liquids. From Gatorade to ginger ale to 7-Up, Moffitt Cancer Center says staying hydrated is key to helping combat nausea, which can also be caused by dehydration.

While no one wants to battle nausea, sometimes it’s unavoidable. Before you self-medicate, talk to your doctor if you experience frequent nausea and upset stomach issues.