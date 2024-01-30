Experts warn against putting Vaseline in your eyes, as seen on TikTok

Vaseline has many beauty benefits, from helping to heal scars to moisturizing skin. While health care professionals aren’t against using the jelly on your body, they do issue warnings about a new trend.
The #WateryEye trend on TikTok claims that using Vaseline along the waterline — the inner rim of the eye area between your eyes and the lash line — will prevent your eyes from watering.
Despite the trend having more than 23 million views, experts say don’t do it.
“The eyelids contain meibomian glands which help to regulate the quality of the tears, and blocking these glands can cause complications like styes and cysts or even infections,” Mark Shelton, an optometrist at Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists, told the Dialy Mail.
Dr. Jennifer Rsai, OD. uses her TikTok account to educate the community on skin, beauty and health.
In a response video, Rsai said to “use a gel drop on your eyes 5 minutes before you apply makeup so it holds your tears.”
Although Vaseline isn’t a good choice to use inside or on the corners of the eyes, you can still use it as a beauty treatment. The gel makes for a great moisturizer for an under-eye treatment.
“Applying it under the eyes is a great idea for a certain group of people — like for people whose skin around their eyes is really dry, and is also very reactive, or sensitive, where other eye creams may cause an inflammation or anything like that, I think that it’s great,” Dr. Papri Sakar, a board-certified dermatologist in Boston, said to Today.
