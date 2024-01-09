Expert: These ‘bad’ carbs are actually worth eating

White rice is not as high in fiber as other carbs, due to much of the nutrient being removed during processing. White rice does, however, have a bevy of micronutrients and is low in fat.

“White rice is a staple food in many cultures, and it is hardly a ‘bad’ carb by any means,” she said.

Bread

Bread gets a bad wrap in many modern diet trends, but it has a lot of nutritious value that should not go unnoticed. Whole-grain bread is rich in fiber. Sourdough bread promotes healthy microbiota metabolism in the colon. Enriched white bread can be a healthy source of B vitamins.

“And although bread might be a ‘no-no’ on many fad diets, it can be a healthy part of a balanced diet, especially if you are leaning on whole-grain bread or other nutritious options,” Manaker noted.

Pasta

Pastas are low to medium on the glycemic index, giving them lower glucose responses that white bread. Studies have shown that pasta eaters also tend to have more folate, fiber, iron and magnesium in their diets.

Corn

Corn is a great source of fiber, and contains protein, zinc, copper, magnesium and many other helpful nutrients — including eye-health-boosting carotenoids.

Bananas

Bananas have taken a hit over social media as of late, but the science behind the nutritious value of these yellow fruits remains strong. Bananas are great sources of potassium, magnesium and vitamin C.

“The delicious banana is sometimes regarded as a ‘bad’ fruit over the internet and social media due to its fiber content,” she said. “But since this claim isn’t backed by science, it’s safe to say that this popular and convenient fruit can be a part of a healthy diet and provides essential nutrients for your health.”

Potatoes

Potatoes are a great source of fiber, vitamin C and potassium.

“Potatoes can definitely have a spot on your dinner plate, along with a variety of other nutrient-dense foods,” Manaker said.