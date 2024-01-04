The new year is finally here, meaning countless fitness aficionados — and couch potatoes — are gearing up to live their health-minded New Year’s resolution plans. If eating better was your resolution, your should make sure there’s some hummus on your shopping list.

A Middle Eastern spread typically made of blended chickpeas, sesame seeds, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic, hummus is a healthy dip that’s delicious to boot. The benefits of eating hummus are plentiful and proven by science. Here are the top reasons you should add hummus to your diet.

Vitamins and minerals

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hummus contains a bevy of important vitamins and minerals in as little as two tablespoons. Hummus accounts for 7% of your daily value of copper and manganese. It accounts for 3% of your daily magnesium — as well as 2% of your phosphorus, folate, iron, zinc and thiamine.