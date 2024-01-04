BreakingNews
This tasty treat should be a part of your New Year’s diet resolution

Hummus has a number of nutritious benefits

Health
By
16 minutes ago

The new year is finally here, meaning countless fitness aficionados — and couch potatoes — are gearing up to live their health-minded New Year’s resolution plans. If eating better was your resolution, your should make sure there’s some hummus on your shopping list.

A Middle Eastern spread typically made of blended chickpeas, sesame seeds, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic, hummus is a healthy dip that’s delicious to boot. The benefits of eating hummus are plentiful and proven by science. Here are the top reasons you should add hummus to your diet.

Vitamins and minerals

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hummus contains a bevy of important vitamins and minerals in as little as two tablespoons. Hummus accounts for 7% of your daily value of copper and manganese. It accounts for 3% of your daily magnesium — as well as 2% of your phosphorus, folate, iron, zinc and thiamine.

And at just 71 calories per two tablespoons, hummus won’t make you pack on extra pounds. It also comes with a small amount of plant-based protein that is perfect for vegan diets.

Anti-inflammatory

Chronic inflammation raises serious health risks, including rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes. Luckily, hummus is full of chickpeas, olive oil and sesame seeds — all of which have anti-inflammatory properties.

Better heart health

Hummus may also help battle the number one cause of death around the world — heart disease. According to Healthline, hummus contains several ingredients that help reduce risk factors associated with heart disease.

Foremost, the chickpeas in hummus have been found to reduce levels of LDL cholesterol. The heart-healthy fats found in hummus’s olive oil also directly reduce the risk of heart disease.

Weight loss

Those who regularly consume hummus are 53% less likely to be obese, according to one study. Regular hummus eaters also had lower body mass indexes and smaller waists. Most notably, hummus is high in fiber, making it a great way to curb appetites and promote weight loss.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

