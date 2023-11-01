Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta recognized for digital excellence

Explore Nurse crushed in California MRI accident

“We are proud to recognize Children’s exceptional dedication to digital health excellence,” CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell told Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “Children’s pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example, but also provides patients around the world with better care.”

This is the eighth consecutive year that Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has been honored with Digital Health Most Wired recognition.

“This incredible achievement is a testament to our IS&T teams and their ongoing commitment to do everything possible to make anything possible for kids,” Jeremy Meller, chief information officer at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, said in a press release. “As we look to the future of pediatric care — including the opening of Arthur M. Blank Hospital in September 2024 — we know technology will continue to be a pivotal force in our ability to fulfill our vision.”

The Arthur M. Blank Hospital is a $1.5 billion expansion project by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The project, anticipated to be completed next year, will feature a 1.5-million-square-foot campus in North Druid Hills that will include 19 stories of hospital space. The medical facility will feature 446 beds and an outpatient clinic and support center, the Center for Advanced Pediatrics. Once open, according to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the hospital is expected to create 1,000 new jobs for the local community.