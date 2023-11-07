Cherokee Uniforms awards scholarship to Atlanta nursing student

‘We’re committed to shaping the future of nursing’
Emily M. Munroe, a nursing student at Atlanta’s Emory University, is one of 10 students across the country to receive the A Nurse I Am Scholarship, from a fund established by Cherokee Uniforms that has awarded over $200,000 to students over the last two decades.

“In 2007, Careismatic Brands (Cherokee Uniform’s parent company) produced the ‘A Nurse I Am’ documentary, directed by award-winning filmmaker David Hoffman, chronicling the personal and professional lives of three nurses working in very different care environments,” according to the scholarship’s website.

“That same year, we established the A Nurse I Am Scholarship as a way of supporting students as they start their journeys.”

Munroe will receive $3,000, a gift package of scrubs, shoes, accessories, and medical instruments, and a Careismatic Brands Student Nurse Advisory Council membership. Undergraduate nursing students also received one-year American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) Student Membership.

“The A Nurse I Am Scholarship will provide these exceptional nursing students with the resources they need to thrive in their educational pursuits,” Girisha Chandraraj, CEO of Careismatic Brands, said in a press release. “Careismatic Brands is committed to shaping the future of nursing, one scholarship at a time.”

To qualify, applicants must be enrolled in a nurse education program within the U.S. and must be attending classes related to a nursing major.

“Careismatic Brands established the A Nurse I Am Scholarship 16 years ago to support, nurture, and develop nursing students,” according to a press release. “The program has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarship funds and has helped launch the careers of more than 100 healthcare professionals.”

Careismatic Brands also supports numerous nonprofit organizations. According to the company, Careismatic Brands supports The DAISY Foundation, U-VOL Foundation and Mercy Ships.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

