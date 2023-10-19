Emory University-led study discovers new class of ‘forever chemicals’ in homes, drinking water

“These results were very concerning, especially considering the concentration of these compounds we found were much higher concentrations than those of legacy PFAS,” study co-author and assistant professor in the Gangarosa Department of Environmental Health at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, Amina Salamova, PhD, explained.

“So, it is very important to investigate the toxicity and health effects of these compounds. Because they are also more mobile, so they can get transported to remote areas — through water, for example — which can increase the risk of exposure.”

Ultrashort PFAS have fewer carbons than legacy PFAS, making them more mobile in water. While thousands of different PFAS exist, experts only have “sufficient data” concerning potential health impacts of a small number of PFAS.

“The biggest takeaway is that these new, short-chain PFAS — which have not really received much attention yet — are everywhere,” study co-author and assistant professor of environmental health and epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health Stephanie Eick, PhD, said. “These chemicals also haven’t really even been considered as potential public health problems yet, but they are highly prevalent in people and in dust samples from our homes.”