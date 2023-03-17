Grady celebrates opening of $237 million outpatient facility

Grady Health System joined community stakeholders and government leaders on Monday to celebrate the grand opening of the Correll Pavilion, a $237 million outpatient facility. Adjacent to Grady Memorial Hospital, downtown Atlanta’s Correll Pavilion is a 10-story, 600,000-square-foot facility featuring outpatient surgery, imaging, multiple specialty clinics, rehabilitation, orthopedics, oral surgery, GI, ENT, six operating rooms, a cancer center and three pharmacies.
“The opening of Correll Pavilion ushers in a new era of healthcare for Grady Health System and the entire city of Atlanta,” John Haupert, Grady’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “During a time when other health systems are closing their doors, this state-of-the-art facility symbolizes Grady’s unwavering commitment to improving the health of our community by continuing to invest in the people we are privileged to serve.”
In addition to adding 25% more operating room capacity the Correll Pavilion will increase the clinical capacity of Grady, Atlanta’s only Level 1 trauma center, by 45%.
“We are thrilled to see our vision for this beautiful new outpatient facility become a reality,” Shannon Sale, Grady’s chief strategy officer, said in a press release. “We are grateful for the support of the philanthropic community and Fulton and DeKalb counties in making it possible for Grady to take the next step toward ensuring the Atlanta community continues to have access to the best possible care and cutting-edge technology that will help save lives.”
The pavilion was named in honor of A.D. “Pete” Correll, chairman emeritus of Georgia-Pacific and former chair of both the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and Grady Health Foundation boards of directors. Correll died in 2021.
