Grady celebrates opening of $237 million outpatient facility

“The opening of Correll Pavilion ushers in a new era of healthcare for Grady Health System and the entire city of Atlanta,” John Haupert, Grady’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “During a time when other health systems are closing their doors, this state-of-the-art facility symbolizes Grady’s unwavering commitment to improving the health of our community by continuing to invest in the people we are privileged to serve.”

In addition to adding 25% more operating room capacity the Correll Pavilion will increase the clinical capacity of Grady, Atlanta’s only Level 1 trauma center, by 45%.