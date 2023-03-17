This antibiotic-resistant bacteria is on the rise, and the CDC is worried

“Many outbreaks occur in early care and education settings and schools,” the CDC reported. “Infection commonly spreads from young children to their family members and other people in their communities because these bacteria spread easily.”

Due to shigella’s antibiotic resistance, doctors must think outside the box when it comes to treatment.

“If Shigella bacteria are resistant, first-choice antibiotics recommended to treat these infections may not work,” the CDC warned. “Healthcare providers might need to prescribe second- or third-choice drugs for treatment. However, these drugs might be less effective, may need to be taken through a vein (IV) instead of by mouth, may be more toxic, and may be more expensive. Recommended antibiotics for severe infections include fluoroquinolones, azithromycin, and ceftriaxone.”