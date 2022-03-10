Ease in to daylight saving time with these tips

Ease into earlier bedtimes and waking times

Days before the time change, start going to sleep and waking up 20 minutes earlier each day, “it’s easier for you to get accustomed to the new clock,” Jean-Louis said.

Get exposure to daylight as soon as possible

Once you’re awake, get outside and soak up some rays. Daylight helps us wake up and prepares our brains for a normal circadian rhythm, which controls our sleeping and waking patterns.

“You could wake up one hour early and take a walk facing east so that you have exposure to the sun as it rises,” he emphasized.

Lay off the caffeine

Coffee is a great way to boost your energy, but only drink it early in the day.

Explore Heart attack survivor launches mobile bus to screen for heart disease

“If you’re having coffee at about 3, 4 or 5 p.m., that’s just not good,” Jean-Louis said, “because it can trigger a cascade of dysregulated sleep cycles, which influence your ability to get a good night’s sleep.”

Limit screens

Turn off all screens prior before going to sleep, the blue light is “kind of like being exposed to sunlight late at night,” Dr. Beth Malow, director of the sleep division at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, said, according to AMA.

“Try reading a book or do something that doesn’t involve that light. If you absolutely have to be on your computer or phone, use settings that help cut down on the light.”