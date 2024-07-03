‘Don’t be a dummy’: Tips for July 4th fireworks safety

Pops, whistles and whirs will be in high supply July 4th as America celebrates its independence with explosive displays of fireworks. Before you light that fuse, however, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has a message: “Don’t be a dummy.”

“While it is a great American tradition to enjoy fireworks around the 4th of July, it is important to remember that all fireworks, even sparklers, pose dangers to consumers,” CPSC chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said in a news release.

According to the commission’s recent report, fireworks-related injuries have been on the rise since 2008. Last year, an estimated 9,700 people were injured, and eight died. Five of the deaths were associated with firework misuse, two with the malfunction of a device and a single death was due to unknown circumstances.

Teenagers 15-19 years old were the most likely to be rushed to the emergency room over a mishap, with children 5-9 being the second. Sparklers and firecrackers alone attributed to 1,500 emergency room visits. At least 35% of the time, the injuries were to the hands and fingers. But it’s not always because of misuse.

“In fiscal year 2023, approximately 18% of selected and tested fireworks products were found to contain noncompliant components, including fuse violations, the presence of prohibited chemicals and pyrotechnic materials overload,” the commission reported.

To exemplify the importance of fireworks safety July 4th, the CPSC has issued a PSA video filled with explosions and important messages in equal measure.

“The safest way to view fireworks is to watch professional displays,” Hoehn-Saric said. “If you choose to light your own, make sure you only buy legal fireworks intended for consumer use from a reputable retailer. And follow the simple safety tips provided below and on CPSC’s website.”

These tips from the commission can help you celebrate July 4th safely:

Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers. They can burn at up to 2,000 degrees, hot enough to melt certain metals.

Never use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case of fire.

Light fireworks only one at a time and always move back quickly after ignition.

Never relight a malfunctioning firework. Soak it in water and throw it away.

Never put any part of your body directly over a firework when igniting it.

Never point fireworks, even sparklers, at anyone.

Once your fireworks have finished burning, douse them in water before discarding to prevent a trash fire.

For more information on firework safety, visit cpsc.gov.