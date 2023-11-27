Atlanta hospital among just 15 in U.S. with more than 5 Magnet designations

The American Nurses Credentialing Center issues the ANCC Magnet Prize each year to an organization whose nursing team is spearheading innovative and exemplary patient care. As of Oct. 2023, only 10% of U.S. hospitals have Magnet designation. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Atlanta-based Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital is one of only 15 hospitals nationwide to earn a Magnet designation more than five times.

“The Magnet Recognition Program designates organizations worldwide where nursing leaders successfully align their nursing strategic goals to improve the organization’s patient outcomes,” the program’s website explained.

“The Magnet Recognition Program provides a roadmap to nursing excellence, which benefits the whole of an organization. To nurses, Magnet Recognition means education and development through every career stage, which leads to greater autonomy at the bedside. To patients, it means the very best care, delivered by nurses who are supported to be the very best that they can be.”