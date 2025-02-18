Crocs have always been a divisive footwear choice, but they’re no longer just a fashion debate — they’re landing students an in-school suspension.

At Bessemer City High School in Alabama, Principal Stoney Pritchett recently banned the footwear, citing potential injuries. “It’s actually a safety hazard,” he told Today. “They can twist the knees, twist the ankles, things like that.”

This ban isn’t isolated to Alabama — schools across the U.S. are adding Crocs to their list of dress code violations. But what makes these hole-covered clogs so controversial?

According to podiatrists, the answer isn’t black-and-white. While Crocs offer certain benefits — they’re lightweight, easy to slip on and provide support for swelling feet — their lack of arch and heel support can lead to various foot problems.

“I’ve seen more, like, structural issues — you know, heel pain, arch pain, sometimes more hammer toes — because you have to grip the shoe to keep them on, and so the toes are overworking,” Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a Maryland podiatrist, told NPR.

The shoes' loose fit can also impact walking patterns and stability, particularly for toddlers and elderly individuals, increasing the risk of trips and falls.

However, medical professionals aren’t calling for a complete ban on Crocs. Instead, they suggest moderation and appropriate use.

The shoes are great for quick errands, brief outdoor activities, recovery footwear or for those with swollen feet. They’re just not ideal for all-day wear, especially during active school activities.

For parents navigating school dress codes and foot health concerns, experts suggest alternating between Crocs and more supportive footwear, like Hokas. Parents should watch for warning signs, such as complaints of tired or aching feet, changes in walking patterns or frequent tripping.

Despite the bans, a company spokesperson told Today that, while the restrictions were “unfortunate,” they’ve never marketed their shoes as performance footwear.

So, should you toss your Crocs? Not necessarily. Just wear them in moderation — and maybe not to school.

