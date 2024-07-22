Are Hokas good for your feet? Experts weigh in on the trendy sneakers

In recent years, Hoka sneakers have taken the footwear world by storm, becoming a favorite among celebrities, athletes and everyday walkers alike. But are these chunky, ultracushioned shoes actually beneficial for your feet?

Here’s what experts say.

Dr. Jacqueline Sutera, a New York City-based podiatrist, praised Hokas for their comfort, support and shock absorption. “I personally own Hoka sneakers and do also recommend them to patients often,” she told Today. These qualities make Hokas an excellent choice for those who spend long hours on their feet or engage in frequent walking.

One key feature that sets Hokas apart is their wide toe box. Dr. Miguel Cunha, founder of Gotham Footcare, explained to Today this design “allows for a more comfortable fit for those with a broader forefoot and can minimize the risk of developing uncomfortable conditions, like bunions or ingrown toenails.”

The brand’s commitment to foot health is further evidenced by its receipt of the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance for many of its models. Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a podiatrist and APMA spokesperson, told Prevention she recommends them for numerous reasons, including their cushioning, enhanced stability through their rocker-like bottoms and lightweight construction.

“What I have noticed in my practice is the wide age range of patients that wear Hoka shoes,” she also noted. “From my 23-year-old medical assistant to my 77-year-old Dad! I think it’s quite impressive to appeal to a wide range of foot types and ages.”

While Hokas were initially designed for runners, their benefits extend to many. With their range of styles and colors, Hokas offer both fashion and function, making them a smart choice for anyone prioritizing foot health without sacrificing style.