Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ties for best in Southeast

U.S. News and World Report ranks it among the best children’s hospitals in the area

15 minutes ago

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is the best children’s hospital in the Southeast — alongside two others.

In the latest U.S. News and World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals 2023-2024 Honor Roll and Overview,” the facility tied with Duke Children’s Hospital and Health Center and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in the regional standings. It’s the 17th year the news outlet has ranked the quality of pediatric facilities across the country.

A total of 89 hospitals ranked among the best in at least one specialty — ranging from pediatric cancer treatment to heart surgery — and 50 of those rose to the top as best medical centers.

“The 2023-2024 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings were created from data collected through a clinical survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals and a survey sent to thousands of pediatric doctors nationwide,” the news outlet reported. “RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm that also generates the Best Hospitals rankings, administered both surveys and analyzed the results. More than 100 pediatric medical experts provided input on what information to collect and how to analyze the data.”

Children’s ranked within the top 10 in the nation in four of 10 specialties. It finished eighth for pediatric cancer treatment, ninth for pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery, 10th for pediatric orthopedics and 10th for pediatric urology. It’s lowest ranking, 38th, was in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology.

Monroe Carell , one of the other two in the top spot for the Southeast, is in Nashville, Tennessee. Duke Children’s is in Durham, North Carolina.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

