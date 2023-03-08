Chief nursing officer at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital elected to national board

Julie Swann, MBA, MHA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, was elected to serve a two-year term on the board as a practice representative.

“I am honored to bring my love and passion for clinical practice to this auspicious team,” Swann said in a press release. “Having seen many changes over the past several years, I look forward to participating and contributing to the greater good for the nurses of tomorrow.”