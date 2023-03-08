Chief nursing officer at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital elected to national board

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing recently filled seats on its board of directors and nominating committee, and one will be occupied by an Atlanta nurse.
Julie Swann, MBA, MHA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, was elected to serve a two-year term on the board as a practice representative.
“I am honored to bring my love and passion for clinical practice to this auspicious team,” Swann said in a press release. “Having seen many changes over the past several years, I look forward to participating and contributing to the greater good for the nurses of tomorrow.”
According to the press release, Swann began her career at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in 2000 as a staff nurse in the intensive care unit. She has received awards recognizing her leadership, ongoing dedication to her teams and clinical practice. She was named CNO in 2015.
“Following her transition to CNO more than six years ago, she oversees ongoing clinical best practice and research, professional governance in a six-time ANCC Magnet designated organization, strategic and capital planning, risk assessment, and compliance as key aspects of her role,” AACN said in its announcement of the new board and committee members.
