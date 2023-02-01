Duke University offers course for nurses, midwives looking to enter politics

Campaign planning

Campaign budgeting

Campaign structure and organization

Messaging and communications strategy

Media training: speeches and interviews

Campaign finance

Ethics

Fundraising

Voter contact strategy

Grassroots organizing

Get Out the Vote (GOTV)

The $895 tuition covers all meals during the 3½ days, but not your hotel in or transportation to Durham, North Carolina. In addition to the tuition, participants are asked to raise $200 within 30 days of completing the course. Fundraising is an important part of any campaign, and by donating the money they learn to raise, students help to keep down the cost of the program.

Those interested in applying for the course can do so on the Healing Politics website.

