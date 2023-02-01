X
Dark Mode Toggle

Duke University offers course for nurses, midwives looking to enter politics

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
Course’s goal is to teach health care workers how to run for offices up and down the ballot

Have you ever thought you’d be better at making policy than the people currently in charge, but you don’t know how to run for office? Duke University might be able to help.

Applications are now being accepted for the university’s Campaign School for Nurses & Midwives. The program, running May 24-27, is a collaboration between Healing Politics and the Polis: Center for Politics at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

Healing Politics is an educational, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission, its website states, is “to inspire, motivate, recruit, & train nurses & midwives to run for elected office up & down the ballot while building a culture of civic engagement within the professions.”

For nurses who are qualified to run for office, Healing Politics builds a community around the candidates and provides training to help them win.

The inaugural Campaign School will accept 50 students from diverse geographic, political, racial, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds, and will focus on:

  • Campaign planning
  • Campaign budgeting
  • Campaign structure and organization
  • Messaging and communications strategy
  • Media training: speeches and interviews
  • Campaign finance
  • Ethics
  • Fundraising
  • Voter contact strategy
  • Grassroots organizing
  • Get Out the Vote (GOTV)

The $895 tuition covers all meals during the 3½ days, but not your hotel in or transportation to Durham, North Carolina. In addition to the tuition, participants are asked to raise $200 within 30 days of completing the course. Fundraising is an important part of any campaign, and by donating the money they learn to raise, students help to keep down the cost of the program.

Those interested in applying for the course can do so on the Healing Politics website.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing 2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy
14h ago

Credit: R.J. Rico

Despite 'Cop City' protests, Atlanta moves forward with plan
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
11h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Keion White endorses Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach
1h ago
The Latest

Nurse practitioner tops list of next decade’s fastest growing jobs
17m ago
Survey: Nurses feel unsupported by employers
19m ago
‘A guy in a pink dress is running up next to me’: Nurse, doctor save fan’s life during...
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
18h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
17h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top