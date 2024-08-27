CDC issues travel advisory against “sloth fever”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory for the Americas, including South America and the Caribbean, due to an increase of Oropouche virus disease, often known as “sloth fever.”

According to the CDC, there have been more than 8,000 cases of Oropouche virus in the Americas since the start of 2024, leading to two deaths and five cases of transmission from mother to child resulting in fetal death or congenital defects. While the main countries reporting issues have been in South America, the United States and Europe have identified multiple travel-related cases in 2024.

In the U.S., 21 travelers returning from Cuba have been identified as having Oropouche virus as of August 2024, the CDC told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with 20 returning to Florida and one returning to New York.

What is “sloth fever?”

Oropouche virus (pronounced o-ro-PUSH) is also known as “sloth fever” because it can be carried by birds, monkeys, rodents and sloths. It is spread to people through bites from infected midges and mosquitoes. There are currently no vaccines to prevent or antivirals to treat the disease.

Approximately 60% of people infected with Oropouche virus become symptomatic, according to the CDC. The virus can present with the sudden onset of fever, headache, eye pain and in about 4% of cases there are also neurological symptoms like a stiff neck, seizures and altered mental states. It is often mistaken as dengue, Zika virus, or malaria.

Symptoms of sloth fever typically last 2-7 days. In 60% of cases, however, symptoms will re-occur a week, or even a month, later.

How do you prevent “sloth fever?”

The key to the prevention of Oropouche virus is preventing insect bites all together, especially if you are visiting one of the affected regions. Be sure to use bug sprays at all time and try to wear long sleeves and pants when possible.

If you believe you have been infected with the virus, make sure to rest and get plenty of fluids. If symptoms become more severe, a hospital visit may be needed.

What should pregnant people know about “sloth fever?”

Oropouche virus has been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, with the CDC investigating cases of congenital abnormalities and fetal death. Pregnant people should take extreme caution in visiting regions affected by the virus, particularly Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, and Cuba.

If you or someone you know is pregnant and considering travel to one of these countries, make sure to strongly consider the reason for visiting and to understand the ability to prevent insect bites during the visit.

The CDC told the AJC that they are “working with state public health jurisdictions and international partners to enable rapid detection and surveillance of Oropouche virus transmission and disease to guide public health prevention measures.”

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.