What is West Nile virus, the infection that hospitalized Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, was briefly hospitalized earlier this month after contracting West Nile virus. The disease, which tends to peak during summer months, is known for its spread from mosquitoes to mammals causing fever and flu-like symptoms.

Fauci’s hospitalization came weeks after the seventh American, a Texas woman, died from contracting the virus. Over 100 cases have been reported in 26 states so far this year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and viral activity seems to be occurring earlier than expected, according to experts. Sources say Fauci believes he contracted the virus in his backyard in Washington D.C.

As contractions of West Nile virus pop up throughout the country, knowing the signs, symptoms and prevention methods of the disease is imperative to keeping you and your family safe.

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, most commonly spread through a bite from an infected mosquito.

Per the CDC, symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and a rash. Among those infected, 1 in 5 will develop symptoms such as these. 1 out of every 150 people infected with West Nile virus, however, will develop a serious and possibly fatal illness. The virus can also cause severe inflammation of the central nervous system.

Is there a cure for West Nile virus?

There is currently no specific treatment for West Nile virus. Humans cannot spread the disease among other humans outside of blood transfusions, organ transplantations, or mothers to their babies.

How can you prevent West Nile virus?

The best way to prevent contracting West Nile virus is to prevent getting bitten by a mosquito, as there are no vaccines or medicines that can prevent it.

The CDC recommends using insect repellant, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants and taking steps to control mosquitoes inside and outside your home.

