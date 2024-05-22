Beyond gray hair and wrinkles: How to prevent signs of premature aging

We can’t beat Father Time, but there’s a chance we can keep him at bay awhile and slow down the appearance of aging — if we pay attention to our bodies.

Premature aging can be caused by a variety of factors, from the environment, to sun exposure, to beauty products and our diet. The acceleration of aging can be visible in wrinkles and gray hair, but there are other signs to be aware of.

“We can stave off the deterioration through active lifestyles, healthy eating, good sleep hygiene, social connectedness,” Nathan LeBrasseur, Ph.D., director of the Mayo Clinic’s Robert and Arlene Kogod Center on Aging, told Today.com.

If you think you’re experiencing this process but aren’t sure, here are five signs to be on the lookout for, according to the Cleveland Clinic:

Hair loss or graying

Skin changes: wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, age spots and dryness

Achy joints

Hearing loss

Chronic inflammation

Causes

Certain lifestyles can cause premature aging, especially when it comes to thin, wrinkly skin and age spots. The most common causes that aid in the process are:

Sun exposure to much tanning and lack of sunscreen

Unhealthy diet

Smoking and drinking alcohol

Poor sleep habits

Anxiety, depression and stress

There are also some disorders that could cause premature aging:

Treatment

It’s hard to combat genetics or disorders that could cause premature aging. However, for signs from lifestyle choices, you can reverse them by:

Eating more fruits and vegetables

Exercising regularly

Adopting a healthy skin care routine

Stop smoking and drinking

Lowering stress

If you’re not afraid to visit a plastic surgeon, other options are laser skin resurfacing and dermal fillers.