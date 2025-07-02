Nation & World News
Nation & World News

RSV vaccine access expanded to some people in their 50s, according to CDC website

The Trump administration appears to be expanding RSV vaccinations to some adults starting at age 50 instead of 60
The campus of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seen as a meeting of the Advisory Committee in Immunization Practices takes place, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The campus of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seen as a meeting of the Advisory Committee in Immunization Practices takes place, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By LAURAN NEERGAARD – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

The Trump administration appears to be expanding RSV vaccinations to some adults starting at age 50, down from 60, following the advice of a recently fired panel of government vaccine advisers.

The decision appears on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage but as of Wednesday wasn't on the agency's official adult immunization schedule.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, typically is a coldlike nuisance, but it can be severe, even life-threatening, for infants and older adults. The CDC recommends vaccination for certain pregnant women and a onetime shot for everyone 75 or older. But people as young as 60 with health problems that increase their risk can also get it.

In April, the CDC’s influential Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended expanding RSV vaccination to high-risk adults as young as 50, too. But the CDC lacks a director to decide whether to adopt that recommendation and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t immediately act.

Last month, Kennedy fired all 17 members of that panel and handpicked seven replacements that include several vaccine skeptics.

The new panel alarmed doctors' groups last week by ignoring settled science on a rarely used flu vaccine preservative and by announcing a probe of the children's vaccine schedule. It didn't revisit RSV vaccination for older adults.

Kennedy already had taken the unusual step of changing COVID-19 vaccine recommendations without consulting the committee.

On Wednesday, a page on CDC's website said that on June 25, Kennedy had adopted the ousted panel's recommendation to expand RSV vaccination to high-risk 50-somethings and it is "now an official recommendation of the CDC."

That move was first reported by Endpoints News.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: AP

A rundown of recent Trump administration vaccine policy changes

Kennedy’s advisers back flu vaccination, but not shots with a rarely used preservative

RFK Jr. made promises about vaccines. Here's what he's done as health secretary

The Latest

People hold signs on the first day of strike by the Philadelphia municipal workers, AFSCME District Council 33 outside municipal offices on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Alejandro A Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

Negotiations resume in Philadelphia as thousands of city workers strike over wages, work conditions

7m ago

US stocks hit another record as Tesla and Nike rally

15m ago

The Latest: The House returns in a rush to pass Trump’s bill

17m ago

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

2h ago

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.