Aging in Atlanta

How dermatologists recommend you smooth crepey skin

Experts say crepey skin comes as we age, but there are a few things we can do now to help ward it off

By
38 minutes ago

It’s inevitable to see more fine lines on our skin as we age, but crepey skin isn’t the same thing as wrinkles. While it gets its creative name because its texture is similar to crepe paper, it’s actually a sign the skin is losing firmness.

“Crepey skin is caused by loss of collagen and elastin, which causes a decrease in skin firmness and elasticity,” Dr. Rebecca Marcus, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of MaeiMD, told Woman’s World.

This condition is one of many reasons why dermatologists say to use sunscreen — especially on the face, where the skin is pretty thin. In addition to the sun, genetics, smoking and diet changes can be reasons for your newfound texture.

If you’re looking to smooth out your skin, experts have a few recommendations, including water, peptides, eye patches and more.

Moisturize

Keeping your skin hydrated and moisturized is a great way to fight off crepey skin or at least buy some time before skin aging takes is natural course.

Marcus recommended moisturizers with humectants, because they “draw water into the skin and can help skin to appear more hydrated and plump. This can help with crepiness as it helps to temporarily fill in very fine lines.”

Silicone patches

Under the eyes is the most delicate place on the face. Using sunscreen daily is an important part of a good skin care routine, and there are many options to choose from. Some experts recommend using reusable patches made with medical grade silicone.

Glycerin

COVID-19 had us washing our hands relentlessly and using harsh hand sanitizers. To help put the moisture back into our hands, it’s important to use creams and butters like shea and coconut butter, and products that contain glycerin.

If you want to take your skin care up a notch, visiting a spa can help retain moisture, smooth out impurities and help with rejuvenation. According to Woman’s World, a few remedies to consider for crepey skin are dermal fillers, laser therapies and microneedling.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

