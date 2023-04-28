Piedmont to host philanthropic event for Can’t Never Could Fund

Atlanta-based health care network Piedmont is hosting a philanthropic event on May 1 for its Can’t Never Could Fund. The event will help support oncology patients at Piedmont Newnan and brain tumor patients at Piedmont Atlanta.
“Together, we can harness the power of your philanthropy to make a positive difference in the lives of Piedmont’s oncology patients and honor the important work that Rob and Christi began, and that an entire community has embraced,” Vicki Kaiser, COO of Piedmont Newnan, said in a news release.
The Can’t Never Could Fund at Piedmont was established after the nonprofit foundation Can’t Never Could, Inc., founded by Rob Estes and his wife Christi, donated $50,000 to Piedmont.
“We hope you will continue to support those facing the adversity of cancer, brain cancer, and brain tumors while remembering Rob Estes and all those who continue the battle today,” Christi Estes told Piedmont.
To register or sponsor the upcoming event, participants can visit give.piedmont.org/meattheneed. Checks can also be made out to the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation and mailed to 2001 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 as a tax-deductible gift.
“We are so grateful to Can’t Never Could for establishing this fund and continuing to provide support for our oncology patients,” Vicki Kaiser, COO of Piedmont Newnan, said in a news release. “When receiving treatment, a patient should not have to worry about their finances but be able to focus on their fight, and this fund will help with providing financial assistance to those in need.”
Rob Estes and his wife, Christi, established Can’t Never Could, Inc. in Aug. 2013 after Rob Estes was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer. After he passed away on Dec. 17, 2017, Christi Estes and the rest of the Can’t Never Could Board donated the remaining funds of the nonprofit organization to Piedmont.
“Through the gift to Piedmont, the Can’t Never Could mission of helping individuals and groups who are facing adversity provides hope to those who are experiencing challenges associated with a cancer diagnosis,” Erin Dunbar, M.D., Director of Neuro-Oncology and founding member of the Piedmont Brain Tumor Center, said in a press release.
