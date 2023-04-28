Piedmont to host philanthropic event for Can’t Never Could Fund

“We are so grateful to Can’t Never Could for establishing this fund and continuing to provide support for our oncology patients,” Vicki Kaiser, COO of Piedmont Newnan, said in a news release. “When receiving treatment, a patient should not have to worry about their finances but be able to focus on their fight, and this fund will help with providing financial assistance to those in need.”

Rob Estes and his wife, Christi, established Can’t Never Could, Inc. in Aug. 2013 after Rob Estes was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer. After he passed away on Dec. 17, 2017, Christi Estes and the rest of the Can’t Never Could Board donated the remaining funds of the nonprofit organization to Piedmont.

“Through the gift to Piedmont, the Can’t Never Could mission of helping individuals and groups who are facing adversity provides hope to those who are experiencing challenges associated with a cancer diagnosis,” Erin Dunbar, M.D., Director of Neuro-Oncology and founding member of the Piedmont Brain Tumor Center, said in a press release.