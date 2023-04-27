X

Emory University named best nursing school in the nation

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
That’s according to U.S. News’ 2023 rankings

Ranking authority U.S. News has released its 2023 report on the best nursing schools in the country for receiving a master’s degree. This year, Emory University has taken the top spot.

Ranked as the best nursing school in the U.S. for 2023, Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing features a graduate nursing enrollment of 1,057 students and costs roughly $2,022 per credit.

“We are always honored to be recognized among the top nursing programs,” Dean Linda McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FRCN, told Emory News Center. “This recognition is a testament to our diverse and excellent faculty, staff and students, along with our alumni and partners, who shape the future of nursing and impact our world’s health and well-being. I am incredibly proud of our entire school community.”

ExploreEmory Healthcare chief nurse executive awarded Lifetime Achievement Award

Last fall, the university opened the Emory Nursing Learning Center for continuing education. A $20.6 million project, the center is a 70,000 square-foot complex that features simulations and other teaching tools for nurses.

“As one of the nation’s top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars,” Emory University reported in a news release. “The school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact our world’s health and well-being.”

ExploreNursing student practices on her dog in viral video

Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University earned the second spot among the nation’s top nursing schools, according to U.S. News. In third place, the University of Pennsylvania offers a competitive program at an estimated cost of $48,784 a year. North Carolina’s Duke University took home the fourth top spot with an average cost of $1,984 per credit. In fifth place, the University of Washington offers an $18,471 per year nursing education.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

State budget allocates $11M for Stone Mountain museum3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Vaughn Grissom comes through in Braves’ comeback vs. Marlins
4h ago

Credit: AP

Harry Belafonte’s ties to King family were deep, complicated
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson to offer incentives for new international routes
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson to offer incentives for new international routes
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Opinion: UGA ready to support Georgia’s booming EV ecosystem
6h ago
The Latest

Best ways to keep your brain healthy, according to the experts
1h ago
Nursing student saves a life before catching flight at JFK
2h ago
How to reduce inflammation for a happier life
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top