Emory University named best nursing school in the nation

Ranked as the best nursing school in the U.S. for 2023, Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing features a graduate nursing enrollment of 1,057 students and costs roughly $2,022 per credit.

“We are always honored to be recognized among the top nursing programs,” Dean Linda McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FRCN, told Emory News Center. “This recognition is a testament to our diverse and excellent faculty, staff and students, along with our alumni and partners, who shape the future of nursing and impact our world’s health and well-being. I am incredibly proud of our entire school community.”