Emory University named best nursing school in the nation

Ranking authority U.S. News has released its 2023 report on the best nursing schools in the country for receiving a master’s degree. This year, Emory University has taken the top spot.
Ranked as the best nursing school in the U.S. for 2023, Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing features a graduate nursing enrollment of 1,057 students and costs roughly $2,022 per credit.
“We are always honored to be recognized among the top nursing programs,” Dean Linda McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FRCN, told Emory News Center. “This recognition is a testament to our diverse and excellent faculty, staff and students, along with our alumni and partners, who shape the future of nursing and impact our world’s health and well-being. I am incredibly proud of our entire school community.”
Last fall, the university opened the Emory Nursing Learning Center for continuing education. A $20.6 million project, the center is a 70,000 square-foot complex that features simulations and other teaching tools for nurses.
“As one of the nation’s top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars,” Emory University reported in a news release. “The school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact our world’s health and well-being.”
Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University earned the second spot among the nation’s top nursing schools, according to U.S. News. In third place, the University of Pennsylvania offers a competitive program at an estimated cost of $48,784 a year. North Carolina’s Duke University took home the fourth top spot with an average cost of $1,984 per credit. In fifth place, the University of Washington offers an $18,471 per year nursing education.
About the Author