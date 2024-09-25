Best nursing school in the United States is at Emory University

The rankings are in for the best bachelor of science in nursing programs in the United States, and an Atlanta-based college has climbed to the top. According to U.S. News and World Report, Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing has the best program in the country.

To place each program, the news outlet issued a peer assessment survey to deans and senior faculty members of 686 nursing schools nationwide. The participants then ranked their peers’ programs based on a five-point scale. Those responses were calculated using a trimmed mean, and the rankings were finalized.

And this isn’t the first time a program from the Atlanta college has risen above the competition this year. The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing’s master’s degree program was ranked best in the country by U.S. News and World Report in April.

“Having two No. 1 programs is a remarkable achievement,” Dean Linda McCauley, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, FRNC, said in a news release. “It shines a light on our commitment to visionary nurse leadership and our efforts to enhance the profession and health care. I am delighted for our entire school community.”

This fall semester, the nursing school grew to 1,450 students, including 340 in the bachelors program.

“We have invested greatly in the development and growth of our BSN program, and this top ranking is a tremendous validation of this effort,” associate dean for education Beth Ann Swan, Ph.D., RN, CHSE, FAAN, ANEF, said in a news release. “I appreciate our faculty and staff and am proud of our alumni and students, who are among the best and brightest in the nation. We are excited to see how they shape the profession as they graduate.”

Emory University also ranked 24th in the nation for U.S. News and World Report’s overall college rankings.

