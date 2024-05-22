Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing has entered a five-year partnership with Oglethorpe University to “bolster the nursing workforce,” the Atlanta-based college announced. It’s an effort that comes as the country continues to struggle with nurse staffing woes.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Oglethorpe,” Linda McCauley, dean of the school of nursing, said a news release. “The profession needs nurses — now more than ever. Collaboration with other institutions to prepare more nurses to enter the workforce will help us address the nationwide nursing shortage.”

Because of retirement, burnout and emotional exhaustion, the health care industry has faced a global shortage of nurses for years. During the pandemic, 100,000 U.S. nurses left their jobs. By 2027, 20% of the workforce is expected to leave the U.S. health care system.

Students who graduate from Oglethorpe University will now be able to enroll in Emory’s school of nursing master’s program, no matter the discipline of their bachelor’s degree from the Brookhaven college. Emory students who complete the 15-month program will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination and begin practicing as registered nurses.

Georgia remains one of the states where nurses are needed most. The Peach State has the third lowest nurse-to-resident ratio in the country, according to health care staffing company Medical Solutions. With only 7.6 nurses per 1,000 people, Georgia is expected to need 13,260 more nurses by 2030.

“Biology is Oglethorpe’s number one undergraduate major, and a significant number are pursuing careers in health care,” Kendra King Momon, interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Oglethorpe, said in a news release. “Working with Emory to establish this new pipeline is in line with Oglethorpe’s commitment to supporting Georgia’s workforce needs and our students’ professional aspirations.”