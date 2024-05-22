Pulse

Emory announces partnership to ‘bolster the nursing workforce’

Emory University’s school of nursing is partnering with Oglethorpe University

By
17 minutes ago

Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing has entered a five-year partnership with Oglethorpe University to “bolster the nursing workforce,” the Atlanta-based college announced. It’s an effort that comes as the country continues to struggle with nurse staffing woes.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Oglethorpe,” Linda McCauley, dean of the school of nursing, said a news release. “The profession needs nurses — now more than ever. Collaboration with other institutions to prepare more nurses to enter the workforce will help us address the nationwide nursing shortage.”

ExploreEmory School of Nursing partners with Georgia Nursing Leadership Coalition to address nursing shortage

Because of retirement, burnout and emotional exhaustion, the health care industry has faced a global shortage of nurses for years. During the pandemic, 100,000 U.S. nurses left their jobs. By 2027, 20% of the workforce is expected to leave the U.S. health care system.

Students who graduate from Oglethorpe University will now be able to enroll in Emory’s school of nursing master’s program, no matter the discipline of their bachelor’s degree from the Brookhaven college. Emory students who complete the 15-month program will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination and begin practicing as registered nurses.

Georgia remains one of the states where nurses are needed most. The Peach State has the third lowest nurse-to-resident ratio in the country, according to health care staffing company Medical Solutions. With only 7.6 nurses per 1,000 people, Georgia is expected to need 13,260 more nurses by 2030.

ExploreWhat makes heart doctors tick? Emory University’s candid new series

“Biology is Oglethorpe’s number one undergraduate major, and a significant number are pursuing careers in health care,” Kendra King Momon, interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Oglethorpe, said in a news release. “Working with Emory to establish this new pipeline is in line with Oglethorpe’s commitment to supporting Georgia’s workforce needs and our students’ professional aspirations.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Voyage Creative

Rolling success: Brunswick port’s focus on vehicle cargo paying off

Credit: AP

High price of diabetes drugs deprives poor of effective treatment

Former Gov. Roy Barnes settles zoning dispute with Cobb County
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

INSPIRE ATLANTA
WWII vet’s secret to longevity is healthy living and a positive attitude

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

INSPIRE ATLANTA
WWII vet’s secret to longevity is healthy living and a positive attitude

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement
The Latest

Reduce risk of drowning by 88% with these expert safety tips
43m ago
Sad girl playlists might be good for you, experts say
U.S. struggles with maternity care, but Atlanta has some of the best
Featured

Credit: AP

A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia
Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station