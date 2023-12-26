Atlanta hospital unveils improvements following $12 million DeKalb County investment

Emory Hillandale Hospital has unveiled a bevy of improvements to the hospital following a $12 million investment from DeKalb County.

Representatives from Emory Healthcare, Emory Hillandale Hospital, the City of Stonecrest and DeKalb County gathered together on Dec. 7 to celebrate the hospital’s expansion and renovation. While the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved $12 million in critical funding for the hospital, $1 million of the funds were set aside to launch a violence prevention program and to address violence as a health care issue.

“We are so grateful to DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and CEO Thurmond for investing these critical funds into Emory Hillandale Hospital,” Jen Schuck, CEO of Emory Hillandale Hospital, Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care, said in a press release. “This funding has enabled us to provide care to more members of the community, with greater efficiency and a continued focus on increasing patient satisfaction and better health outcomes overall.”