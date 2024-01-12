Where are nurses paid the most around the world?

Under the right circumstances — certifications, experience and a little luck — nurses can make a pretty penny in America. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurses averaged wages of $81,220 in 2022 — roughly 22% higher yearly pay than the 2022 national average wage index. And while nurses make more in the U.S. than in most other countries, they can earn considerably more in some places, according to Nurse.org — if they know where to go.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what countries are paying travel nurses the most in 2024.

Switzerland

According to Nurse.org, in Switzerland nurses make a whopping $99,839.48 each year. The Swiss Red Cross oversees the credentialing necessary for U.S. nurses interested in working overseas, which entails several months of effort and roughly $620 in fees.