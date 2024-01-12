BreakingNews
Where are nurses paid the most around the world?

These are the highest paying countries for travel nurses

59 minutes ago

Under the right circumstances — certifications, experience and a little luck — nurses can make a pretty penny in America. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurses averaged wages of $81,220 in 2022 — roughly 22% higher yearly pay than the 2022 national average wage index. And while nurses make more in the U.S. than in most other countries, they can earn considerably more in some places, according to Nurse.org — if they know where to go.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what countries are paying travel nurses the most in 2024.

Switzerland

According to Nurse.org, in Switzerland nurses make a whopping $99,839.48 each year. The Swiss Red Cross oversees the credentialing necessary for U.S. nurses interested in working overseas, which entails several months of effort and roughly $620 in fees.

Luxembourg

Registered nurses in Luxembourg made the second-highest spot on the list, earning roughly $94,923.53 a year. But it’s important to note that it can be extremely difficult to get a nursing position in this small country. Some nurses can find themselves waiting several years for an open postilion to present itself.

Denmark

Registered nurses in Denmark earn $83,888.84 each year. Interested U.S. nurses will need to touch base with the Danish Patient Safety Authority, which oversees all overseas applications for the country.

Virgin Islands

Nurses in the Virgin Islands can anticipate making $80,916 a year. To land a position, U.S. nurses must go through the Virgin Islands Board of Nurse Licensure for their applications.

Australia

In Australia, registered nurses take home around $71,566.52 a year. Luckily, there are several international agencies that recruit nurses from overseas. U.S. nurses will, however, need to apply for a visa with full working rights and a valid registration with AHPRA (Australia’s Health Practitioner Regulation Agency).

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

