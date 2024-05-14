Pulse

‘Age is just a number’: Georgia grandmother, 69, becomes registered nurse

Now at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, the Albany resident said it was her love of people that motivated her

By
16 minutes ago

Becoming a registered nurse was a dream for Albany-native Loretta Mack. It wasn’t an easy road, and she didn’t do it alone, but — at 69 years old — the Georgia health care pro pulled it off.

‘’It was like everyone was waiting for Loretta to finish school,” Mack told local news outlet WALB. “I did it.”

Working in a medical setting was nothing new to Mack, who was a certified nursing assistant for six years. But a resource nurse pushed the soon-to-be septuagenarian to become an RN.

ExploreYoung woman becomes nurse to return to hospital where she spent time as sick teen
Loretta Mack, 69, is starting her nursing career at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Credit: Phoebe Putney

Credit: Phoebe Putney

icon to expand image

Credit: Phoebe Putney

“I said to myself, ‘It would be a great example,’” Mack said. “I love people so I’ve always wanted to nurse or take care of people.”

She is now starting her nursing career at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

She didn’t have to face the challenge alone. Travel nurse Heather Jackson extended her contract just so she could continue to work at Mack’s side. She would go on to act as preceptor, a mentor for the Georgia native’s nursing studies.

“If there’s something that needs to be done, she’s going to do it,” Jackson told WALB. “(Loretta’s) going to make sure that you’re clean, that you’re fed, that you’re taken care of, and she will sit and talk to you too. (Loretta) doesn’t just come in and blow through your room.”

Mack’s positive impact caused more to flock to her cause as the lessons went on.

Explore‘I simply couldn’t have done it without her’: How one nurse changed everything

“From my sister, from my grandson, Ramondo, from my grandson Julian,” Mack said. “Everybody helped me. Even some of the doctors sat down and did practice tests with me, homework and all kinds of things.”

Looking forward, Mack has a message for anyone considering taking a similar leap of faith.

“Age is just a number,” she said. “I don’t know who thought of that but it’s just a number. I feel that at any age you can do whatever you set your mind to do. If you really want to do it, you can do it.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: AP

Body of airman killed by Florida deputy returns to Atlanta today
32m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

More Georgia public colleges to require admissions testing in fall 2026
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge schedules emergency hearing in Gwinnett cityhood lawsuit
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge schedules emergency hearing in Gwinnett cityhood lawsuit
1h ago

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
47m ago
The Latest

5 ways therapists say they get through a bad mental health day
2h ago
What determines RN pay? Not education or skills, survey finds
8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars
Featured

Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs