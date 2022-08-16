A nurse’s tips for going from the bedside to working remotely

Combined Shape Caption

Looking For a Career Change , Amid the 'Great Resignation?', Here's What To Do.Experts say as the 'Great Resignation' unfolds, now may be your best time to find a better opportunity.Here are a few ways to increase your odds of landing a better career opportunity, according to experts:.Learn New Skills.Experts say one of the best ways to better yourself is to educate yourself.It is never too late to go back to school, obtain a certification, set a goal, or educate yourself on something you’re passionate about. , Karen Gaski, human resources manager CareerBuilder, via CNBC.Transferable Skills.Before you send your resume to any potential employers, make sure to highlight how your skills will transfer to their open position.Make sure to emphasize these skills in the executive summary of your resume and reference them again in your cover letter.Keywords.Mirroring the language of a job post may help your application stand apart.Experts suggest including keywords from job posts in your resume, including any company lingo used to describe the position.Anecdotes.Preparing anecdotes before a job interview could be the key to landing your next great opportunity.Experts say to give specific examples of how you have utilized your transferable skills in the past to forge positive outcomes.Practice.Experts agree to ace a job interview, preparation is essential.Play through some scenarios beforehand, and rehearse your anecdotes.Be prepared so that you can go into your interview with plenty of confidence.Practice what you’ll say ahead of time, but talk conversationally. , Vicki Salemi, career expert Monster, via CNBC