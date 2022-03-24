5 work-from-home nursing jobs you can do from anywhere

Explore 5 highest paying nursing jobs of 2022

Nurse recruiters

No one knows what makes a good nurse better than another nurse. Nurse recruiters help hospitals maintain adequate staffing levels.

Most nurse recruiters interview candidates and act as a liaison between the facility and candidate during the hiring process. In normal times, nurse.org writes, you’d probably attend job fairs and visit nursing schools; however, most of these events have gone virtual since the pandemic.

Like nurse educators, health care recruiters can help shape the profession by finding qualified applicants for hospitals, doctor’s offices and home health care providers.

Legal nurse consultant

Legal nurse consultants are registered nurses who share their expertise with attorneys to evaluate relevant, complex information in legal cases. They bridge the gap between the legal process, health care science and patient outcomes.

The American Association of Legal Nurse Consultants identifies the following practice areas for legal nurse consultants:

Medical malpractice

Personal injury

Long-term care litigation/elder law

Product liability

Toxic tort

Workers’ compensation

Risk management

Life care planning

Regulatory compliance

Forensic/criminal

Civil rights

Employment discrimination

Medicare set-asides

Freelance writer

Nurses who enjoy writing have found freelancing to be a good fit. The medical field relies on well-researched materials not only for health care professionals but also for the general public.

Writers might put together promotional materials, journal articles, press releases or other publications. An experienced medical writer can also be an essential part of a medical website, facility or drug manufacturer.

Clinical research

Clinical research lets you take part in developing medications, treatments and vaccines. Some of the research-related tasks that a remote clinical research nurse performs may include:

Overseeing clinical trials

Recruiting trial participants

Educating and training research staff

Administering questionnaires to clinical trial participants

Writing grant applications

Speaking with clinical trial participants to explain procedures and listening to concerns

Keeping detailed records with electronic medical records (EMR)

Writing articles and researching reports

