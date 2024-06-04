Enhance your water with one of these 5 delicious and healthy ingredients

Staying hydrated is essential for keeping our bodies functioning properly, but sometimes plain water can feel a bit boring.

If you find it challenging to meet your daily water consumption needs, consider adding one of these five ingredients to enhance the taste and health benefits of your beverage, Health suggested.

Lemon

Lemons are a classic water additive, and for good reason. They’re easy to find at the grocery store and add a refreshing, citrusy flavor to your drink. This yellow fruit is also an excellent source of vitamin C, which supports immune function and has antioxidant effects, Health reported. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into your water or add lemon slices for a visually appealing twist.

Ginger

If you enjoy warm, spicy flavors, try adding ginger slices or ginger juice to your water. Ginger contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce inflammation and soothe menstrual-related pain, according to Health. Pair ginger with lemon for a delicious and health-boosting combination.

Explore 5 spices that help to fight inflammation

Mint

Mint leaves can add a refreshing flavor and aroma to your water, which may be particularly helpful when you’re feeling nauseated.

“Peppermint has a calming effect,” Christine Ryan, a registered dietitian and nutritionist in Seattle, told Everyday Health. “It can reduce nausea and relax stomach muscles.”

Explore Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness

Pomegranate juice

Pomegranates and pomegranate juice are rich in protective plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

“There are 700 mg of polyphenol antioxidants in every 8 oz serving of pomegranate juice,” Roxana Ehsani, a Miami-based sports dietitian, told Real Simple. “Past research has found that pomegranate juice has even more antioxidant potency than red wine, concord grape juice, or green tea on average.”

Electrolyte powders

Electrolyte powders contain essential minerals like sodium, potassium and magnesium, which help optimize hydration status, Health reported. These powders are especially beneficial for athletes, people working in hot environments, or those experiencing fluid loss through diarrhea or vomiting.