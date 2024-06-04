Pulse

Enhance your water with one of these 5 delicious and healthy ingredients

By
58 minutes ago

Staying hydrated is essential for keeping our bodies functioning properly, but sometimes plain water can feel a bit boring.

If you find it challenging to meet your daily water consumption needs, consider adding one of these five ingredients to enhance the taste and health benefits of your beverage, Health suggested.

ExploreStudy: Drink water to ‘slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life’

Lemon

Lemons are a classic water additive, and for good reason. They’re easy to find at the grocery store and add a refreshing, citrusy flavor to your drink. This yellow fruit is also an excellent source of vitamin C, which supports immune function and has antioxidant effects, Health reported. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into your water or add lemon slices for a visually appealing twist.

Ginger

If you enjoy warm, spicy flavors, try adding ginger slices or ginger juice to your water. Ginger contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce inflammation and soothe menstrual-related pain, according to Health. Pair ginger with lemon for a delicious and health-boosting combination.

Explore5 spices that help to fight inflammation

Mint

Mint leaves can add a refreshing flavor and aroma to your water, which may be particularly helpful when you’re feeling nauseated.

“Peppermint has a calming effect,” Christine Ryan, a registered dietitian and nutritionist in Seattle, told Everyday Health. “It can reduce nausea and relax stomach muscles.”

ExploreScientists may have found the cause of morning sickness

Pomegranate juice

Pomegranates and pomegranate juice are rich in protective plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

“There are 700 mg of polyphenol antioxidants in every 8 oz serving of pomegranate juice,” Roxana Ehsani, a Miami-based sports dietitian, told Real Simple. “Past research has found that pomegranate juice has even more antioxidant potency than red wine, concord grape juice, or green tea on average.”

ExploreForest bathing: Immerse yourself in nature for better health

Electrolyte powders

Electrolyte powders contain essential minerals like sodium, potassium and magnesium, which help optimize hydration status, Health reported. These powders are especially beneficial for athletes, people working in hot environments, or those experiencing fluid loss through diarrhea or vomiting.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

One time ally sues Fulton sheriff over unpaid contract for inmate tracking

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Former DeKalb cop granted bond in case of fatal shooting
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Report reveals corporate landlords’ hold on rentals in Atlanta, elsewhere

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Republicans protest bipartisan makeup of Cherokee County elections board

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Republicans protest bipartisan makeup of Cherokee County elections board

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do
1h ago
The Latest

7 questions that might improve your relationship
TikTok’s adrenal cocktail is tasty, but does it work?
Tattoos may raise risk of blood cancer, study finds
Featured

Credit: John Spink/AJC

OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs
What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?