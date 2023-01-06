Study: Drink water to ‘slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life’

In addition, adults with serum sodium levels higher than 142 mEq/L had up to a 64% higher risk of developing heart failure, stroke, atrial fibrillation, peripheral artery disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, dementia and other diseases. Those with levels between 138 and 140 mEq/L, however, had the lowest risk of developing a chronic disease.

“People whose serum sodium is 142 mEq/L or higher would benefit from evaluation of their fluid intake,” Dmitrieva said in a press release.

According to the National Academies of Medicine, most women should drink 6-9 cups of fluids daily, with men consuming 8-12 cups. This can be achieved through water, juices, or vegetables and fruits with a high water content.

The researchers noted randomized, controlled trials are necessary to determine if “optimal hydration can promote healthy aging, prevent disease, and lead to a longer life,” acknowledging their analysis does not prove causal effect.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.