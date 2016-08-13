7 places to meditate in metro Atlanta if you are easily distracted

With everything going on in the world, it’s no wonder a lot of Atlantans feel distracted, stressed out and frazzled.
Luckily, the city offers many meditation centers to help ease the mind. Check out these seven meditation centers in the metro area.
Kadampa Meditation Center
741 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta. 678-453-6753. www.mediationingeorgia.org
The Kadampa Meditation Center welcomes everyone to take part, regardless of experience and religious preferences. Trained teachers will provide you with guidance on how to meditate in your everyday life. Offering weekly, hourlong meditation classes, this spot also has study programs for the practice of Kadampa Buddhism, day courses and retreats. Prices start at $10 per class.
Mindfulness Center of Atlanta
6700 Riverside Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-825-4775. www.mindfulnesscenteratlanta.com
For an in-depth mindfulness experience to help you gain clarity in your daily meditation practice, try the Mindfulness Center of Atlanta’s eight-week training courses, day and weekend retreats and workshops. The day retreats include lunch and last about six hours, while the weekend retreats include a private room and bath, six meals and about 15 hours of intensive group session work. The center is at the Ignatius House on 20 acres along the Chattahoochee River.
Atlanta Soto Zen Center
1167 Zonolite Place NE, Atlanta. 864-497-6877. www.aszc.org
The Atlanta Soto Zen Center offers morning, evening and weekend practices to fit into any schedule. They also offer monthly all-day sittings, year-round retreats and weekly reading groups for those interested in a more thorough study of Zen meditation.
Transcendental Meditation Atlanta
5825 Glenridge Drive NE, Sandy Springs. 404-909-5007. www.tm.org
Learn the Transcendental Meditation techniques from certified TM teachers. At Transcendental Meditation Atlanta, you’ll receive a free introductory talk with aan instructor who will answer any questions you have about this style of meditation practice. Then you can experience the full Transcendental Meditation course, which includes personal instruction, group sessions and free lifetime support. New to the practice? There’s a free introductory session.
Red Clay Sangha Atlanta
1164 North Highland Ave., Atlanta. www.redclaysangha.org
At Red Clay Sangha Atlanta, you can practice Buddhist meditation, chant, take part in weekly book discussion groups, and enjoy weekly services and retreats. Red Clay Sangha seeks to teach and practice meditation through the teachings of Buddha, and welcomes everyone, regardless of experience or religious affiliation. Better yet, it’s free with the suggested annual pledge.
Shambhala Meditation Center of Atlanta
1447 Church St., Decatur. 404-370-9650. www.atlanta.shambhala.org
Become more aware, mindful and compassionate through the practice of Shambhala meditation, which follows the belief that every human has a fundamentally good nature. Take part in daily classes, seminars and events that can help you feel confident in your goal of leading a more joyful, peaceful life. It's free with suggested annual pledge.
Zen Center of Georgia
110 Center St., Avondale Estates. 404-680-7983. www.zen-georgia.org.
Learn the art of Zen practice from the trained instructors at the Zen Center of Georgia, who will guide you through various styles, including seated and chanting meditation. Arrive 10 minutes early to learn basic instruction or if you’re new to Zen practice in general. Take classes for free with a suggested donation of $20 per month.
