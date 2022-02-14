Front-line workers find stress relief viewing nature in VR headsets

Access to Nature Is Linked, to Improved Mental Health, Study Says.Visiting places like parks, forests and beaches has been associated with improved mental health in several studies.One such study was published in the journal 'Scientific Reports.'.According to PsyPost, researchers found that people who visited green spaces said they felt a greater sense of psychological well-being and less mental distress.It’s not going to surprise anyone, especially after the last 12 months, but spending time in natural settings is good for mental health, Mathew P. White, study author,University of Exeter Medical School, via PsyPost.The real importance of the study was in showing how large these effects were relative to other things we also know are important to mental health such as income, family relationships, long-standing illness, etc, Mathew P. White, study author,University of Exeter Medical School, via PsyPost.PsyPost reports that the findings accounted for factors such as age, education, income, relationship status and physical activity. I continue to worry whether these effects are still due to richer, healthier people being able to afford to live in nicer areas and have time to spend in nicer places, Mathew P. White, study author,University of Exeter Medical School, via PsyPost.Fortunately, other data suggestthat the benefits are actually most likely to occur for the poorest in society, Mathew P. White, study author,University of Exeter Medical School, via PsyPost.Perhaps we can reduce mental health inequalities through better urban planning and improved access to high quality green and blue spaces, Mathew P. White, study author,University of Exeter Medical School, via PsyPost