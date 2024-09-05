6 health care systems among Forbes’ best employers in Georgia

More than 160,000 employees cast their votes to decide which employers were best this year. Of 1,294 companies featured nationwide, several Georgia hospitals made the cut.

For the sixth year, Forbes released its annual ranking of America’s best employers, categorized by state. In Georgia, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta was eighth, but that’s just one of a half dozen health systems to make the list.

The magazine partnered with research firm Statista, which asked employees to score their companies from zero to 10 on how likely they would recommend it to others. Those responses were then incorporated into Forbes’ scoring system alongside data gathered over the past three years. From there, the employers with the highest scores were added to the rankings.

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare finished second among Georgia health systems and 20th in the state for all companies. Atlanta’s Northside Hospital came in 40th, with Piedmont Healthcare 47th.

At 61st, Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Health System was the highest-ranked system not based in Atlanta. That was followed by Atlanta’s Grady Health System at 85th and Marietta’s Wellstar Health System at 97th. Of Georgia’s 100 ranked companies, Delta Air Lines topped the list.

