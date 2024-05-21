BreakingNews
Defense rests its case without Trump testifying in his hush money trial
Pulse

U.S. struggles with maternity care, but Atlanta has some of the best

Newsweek ranking recognizes hospitals in Atlanta, Augusta, Johns Creek, Athens and Canton

By
35 minutes ago

President Joe Biden visited Georgia — a state where pregnancy-related deaths are at a 10-year high — a month ago to discuss the country’s worsening maternal mortality rate in a push to improve women’s access to health care. According to Newsweek, however, there are seven hospitals in the Peach State that offer exceptional maternity service.

“The ranking is based on a nationwide online survey of hospital managers and medical professionals (regarding areas like perinatal care and operative obstetrics) as well as publicly available data from hospital surveys addressing the patient experience (including topics such as cleanliness and communication about medication),” the news outlet reported.

“Data on hospital quality metrics — like the number of elective deliveries and level of personnel vaccination — was provided from several sources, including nonprofit hospital accreditation organization The Joint Commission, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Health Resources and Services Administration,” it continued.

ExploreWhere you live matters for maternity care in Georgia

Atlanta

Three Atlanta hospitals earned ribbons — a feat awarded to only the 404 best U.S. medical facilities — this year: Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital Atlanta. Along with its Athens center, Piedmont’s facilities were the only Georgia hospitals to earn five out of five ribbons this year.

Johns Creek

Emory Johns Creek Hospital earned four of five ribbons for its Birth Place Services, which lauds itself for having “state-of-the-art technologies, comforting amenities, and educational resources to fully support expectant families in welcoming new life into the world.”

ExploreGeorgia becomes focus of maternal health discussion with visit from Biden administration

Canton

Canton’s Northside Hospital Cherokee took home four of five ribbons. The community hospital features 1,400 physicians, 3,800 employees and 332 beds.

Athens

Athens’ 427-bed Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center earned five of five ribbons. Founded in 1919, the nonprofit facility also features A level III neonatal intensive care unit.

Augusta

University Medical Center is the only hospital in Augusta to make the list. The 520-bed facility earned four of five ribbons.

When it comes to maternity care, the U.S. arguably has quite a lot of work to do. In 2020, the Commonwealth Fund ranked America in last place among 10 other developed countries — citing high mortality rates and a lack of health care providers. Also, according to a report published in the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vital Signs, 20% of women surveyed last year reported mistreatment while receiving maternity care.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia had third-highest increase in ACA health insurance enrollment

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s inspector general says city leaders are obstructing investigations

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated
The Latest

‘Shrimp challenge’ on TikTok is a one-legged squat to test your balance
2h ago
9 things you can do to make life better with your partner
Processed and ultraprocessed foods are not the same
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Some things to know about this morning’s Georgia-LSU baseball matchup
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station