BreakingNews
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
ajc logo
X

5 most common career changes nurses are expected to make in 2023

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Although some health care professionals might want to get away from the stress and burnout, others might just want to learn new skills or make more money

No one would really blame a nurse for adding “change career” to their New Year’s resolutions. Although some health care professionals might want to get away from the stress and burnout, others might just want to learn new skills or make more money.

Whatever your reason, there is no need to throw away your education and training just because you’re unhappy in your current role. There are plenty of careers that would welcome your skills.

ExploreA nurse’s tips for going from the bedside to working remotely

Here are the five most common options, provided by Nurse.org:

Health care recruiter

With the ongoing nursing shortage, it’s not just hospitals looking to hire more staff. A recruiter helps companies and agencies find qualified applicants and then helps those candidates through the hiring process.

Your experience working with patients and other health care professionals and their specialties will aid you in this role. Being a recruiter isn’t as lucrative — annual median income of $56,725 — as being a nurse — median annual income of $77,600 — but it comes with better hours.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 13% increase in the demand for health care workers through 2031. The need for more staff means there will be a need for more recruiters.

Social worker

Many nurses enjoy working with patients, and social work lets them continue that connection. “Social worker tasks may include counseling, providing referrals for social programs, arranging social services, educating clients about psychosocial impacts on their lives, and providing social services,” Nurse.org wrote.

To become a social worker, you’ll need to earn at least a bachelor’s in social work. With that, you can expect a median annual salary of $50,390, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS expects this profession to grow by 9% through 2031.

Explore5 best non-bedside jobs for nurses

School nurse

Your knowledge and experience as a nurse transfers easily to the educational setting. In addition to accidents that can happen at school, nurses help children manage their medications.

Salary will depend not only on which institution you work for, but also where that school is. Salary.com lists the median annual salary for school nurses at $33,035-$80,500.

The BLS projects the demand for school nurses will grow by 6% in the next nine years.

Diabetes specialist

Diabetes specialists can work practically anywhere, from hospitals to the patient’s own home. Your knowledge of the disease, along with your experience working with patients, their families and doctors, can make this an easy transition.

You’ll need to have a registered nurse license, but you’ll also be able to earn a median annual salary of up to $96,719, according to ZipRecruiter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11.3% of the U.S. population — more than 37 million people — have diabetes, with that number expected to increase in the coming years.

Explore5 nursing jobs you can do from anywhere

Health education specialist

Health education specialists can work at the same places nurses do: community centers, hospitals, people’s homes and more. According to Nurse.org, their goal is “to help people and communities make better health choices and adopt behaviors that allow them to live optimally healthy lives.”

Although there are no licensing requirements, you’ll need at least a bachelor’s degree in nursing to get one of these jobs, which pay a median annual salary of $60,600, according to the BLS.

The growth potential for health education specialists is expected to be 12% in the next decade, BLS reported.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia State student: Why does Georgia make voting so hard?6h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Some Georgia pastors push back against spread of Christian nationalism
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kemp promises Georgians more help dealing with inflation next year
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kemp promises Georgians more help dealing with inflation next year
3h ago

Florida appeals court directs Flynn to testify before Fulton grand jury
40m ago
The Latest

Nurse develops technology to detect bruises on dark skin
4h ago
Nurses use dating apps to spread word of STI exposure
6h ago
Why you shouldn’t worry (much) about weight gain during the holidays
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
8h ago
How high will election day turnout go? 800K votes recorded so far
20h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top