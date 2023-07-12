Northside Hospital breaks ground on new Buford complex

Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Physicians Realty Trust and Realty Trust Group officials broke ground on a new medical facility in Buford on Wednesday, June 28. Named Northside Medical Buford, the medical office building will be a 100,000-square-foot facility dedicated to bringing more outpatient imaging, primary care, cardiology, medical oncology, orthopedics and urgent care to the Buford area, Northside Hospital reported in a news release on Wednesday, July 5.

The facility marks the latest chapter in a series of medical facility expansions for the health care network. Northside Hospital Gwinnett is slated to have a new 15-story patient tower as well.

“We are proud of what we’re bringing to the people and the businesses of Gwinnett,” Debbie Bilbro, CEO and president of Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Northside Hospital Duluth, said in a news release. “Northside Hospital’s growth in Gwinnett County is keeping pace with the area as it grows too… and we are keeping up with the demand of what this county needs.”

Construction of the Buford medical facility began in April and is expected to be finished during the summer of 2024.

“Promises are being fulfilled in Gwinnett County by Northside Hospital,” Jay Dennard, chief operating officer of Northside Hospital Duluth, said in a news release. “It’s hard to believe that it’s almost four years ago that we merged.

“For those of us that have been here a while, that was a day of celebration, to have the opportunity to join the Northside team — not only selfishly for us as employees but really because as consumers of health care in this market, what Northside is bringing is what the patients and the community of Gwinnett County need and frankly deserve: health care, as you’re seeing here, closer to home, but also a beautiful new patient tower that’s being developed in Lawrenceville at our tertiary campus as we expand not only cardiovascular but orthopedics and oncology services. Frankly, no one should have to leave Gwinnett County for care.”