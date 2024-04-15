4 tips to help ease bunion pain

Bunions can be unsightly, a bother to deal with and painful. However, there’s no shame in having them. According to the Cleveland Clinic, around one-third of Americans have a nodule.

A bunion is a bony bump that forms on the joint at the base of your big toe. There are three types of bunions: congenital, which babies are often born with; juvenile or adolescent hallux valgus, affecting people 18 and younger; and tailor’s bunion, which usually form on the pinky toe when wearing tight and or ill-fitting shoes.

Although a good portion of the population has bunions, a 2023 study found women are 2½ times more likely than men to develop these pesky protrusions.

If you have bunions, there are some tricks you can do to help ease the pain. Here are four ways, according to Woman’s World.

Self-care

First things first: A good way to get a handle on achy feet is to start with self-care. Invest in an at home foot spa and submerge your feet in warm water. To take it up a notch, use Epsom salts and soak for at least 20 minutes to help with muscle and joint pain.

Inserts

Shoe inserts and padding can help ease pain and bring relief to the foot while walking, standing or sitting. Grabbing orthotics at the store is a great way to start controlling the pain. However, experts recommend seeing a professional for better wear and a more personalized fit.

When on the hunt for orthotics, check the packaging to ensure the brand you purchase matches your activity level.

Creams

You can take over-the-counter pain medication to help numb the pain of bunions, or you can invest in some creams. A study by Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy found those who used capsaicin creams, which have chili pepper compounds, saw improvement in foot pain within eight weeks.

“You can get some pain relief with a variety of over-the-counter pain reducing creams or perhaps even one with cannabis compounds,” Michael J. Trepal, DPM, a podiatrist and a professor of surgery at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine in New York City, told Woman’s World.

Stretching

Before getting out of bed, take advantage of the comforts surrounding you in the morning and do some stretching. Simple exercises such as ankle circles and towel stretches help awaken the joints and muscles while providing some much needed relief.