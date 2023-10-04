MDs say most foot pain could be avoided by ‘shifting your weight’

Construction workers, teachers, hairstylists, and nurses are just a few of the professions where standing on your feet all day is a must. And that often leads to issues with foot pain.

According to medical professionals, the easiest way to avoid of foot pain is adjusting how you stand and walk.

“When you’re walking or running, part of your stride is actually spent with your foot off the floor, not bearing any weight at all,” explained Clifford Jeng, MD, FAAOS, Medical Director at The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, to Woman’s World.

Even when standing — when you might feel like your muscles are at rest — the muscles in your legs, calves and ankles are all continuously working to maintain balance and keep you upright.

Here are three tips for avoiding foot pain:

Shift your weight

“Try shifting the weight from your right to left foot, from front to back, and vice-versa while standing in place. This prevents your feet from carrying the same load, so there’s less risk of a repetitive injury,” advised biomechanist Katy Bowman, founder of the movement education company Nutritious Movement, to the outlet

Change your shoes

Having the proper shoes can help relieve foot pain and plantar fasciitis and reduces the risk of falling and slipping, said Better Health.

“To reduce the stresses through your feet caused by standing on hard surfaces, wear supportive shoes (preferably lace-up) with softer soles and innersoles,” suggested the outlet.

Invest in shoe inserts

There are a wide variety of shoe inserts, from over-the-counter brands to custom-made prescription inserts. Over-the-counter insoles, which are generally made from plastic, gel or foam, will provide cushion and support. Prescription inserts are orthotics created to mold your feet by a professional.

“Unless you require a specific orthotic insole, choosing the right over-the-counter insole will depend on the specific issue you have with your shoes and what feels most comfortable to you,” noted Banner Health.