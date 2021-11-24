4 boozy-themed gifts for nurses

Each 15 ounce glass costs $13.95.

Champagne, rosé candies

Not everyone can partake in alcoholic beverages, for health, religious or other reasons. These treats have all the taste with none of the alcohol.

According to the Sugarfina website, every all-natural Champagne gummy bear is “infused with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne and sparkles in flavors of Brut and Rosé.” Each box costs $9.95.

You can also toast the occasion with rosé jelly beans from Jelly Belly. They have all the flavor of a glass of bubbly in a 1.5 ounce bottle.

Caption This Hanukkah card by Nipyata contains a 50 millileter bottle of the alcohol of your choice. Credit: Nipyata.com Credit: Nipyata.com

Holiday spirits greeting card

They’ll think they’re getting a card until they open it. Inside will be a 50 millileter bottle of Fireball, Jack Daniels, Grey Goose, Aviation Gin or another brand.

Sold by Nipyata.com, the outside of the card can be for Christmas, Hanukkah and other occasions.

Prices depend on which bottle you put inside, but range from about $25 to $30.

Cocktail kits

Is there a travel nurse on your gift-giving list? These cocktail kits are perfect for relaxing on a long flight.

Each kit comes with nearly everything you need to make a Gin and Tonic, Old Fashioned, Margarita and more. All you need is a glass and the alcohol.

The kits can be ordered from Amazon.com, with prices ranging from $23 for one to $125 for the frequent flyer eight pack.

