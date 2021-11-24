ajc logo
4 boozy-themed gifts for nurses

If anyone deserves to kick back with a drink this holiday season, it's nurses. Here are some gift ideas for the nurse on your list.These wine glasses, with their pithy sayings, will make any nurse smile.Champagne gummy bears have all the taste but none of the alcohol.Give them a holiday spirits greeting card, containing a small bottle of their favorite alcohol.Travel nurses will appreciate one of these small kits to make cocktails on the go

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago
If anyone deserves a drink this holiday season, it’s nurses

If anyone deserves to pour themselves a drink and relax at the end of a shift, it’s nurses. That’s why alcohol is nearly always a great gift for your co-worker, friend or even yourself.

Here are a few ideas to help you shop this holiday.

Pair this glass with a bottle of wine for a holiday gift.
Pair this glass with a bottle of wine for a holiday gift.

Credit: Amazon.com

Credit: Amazon.com

Wine and glasses

A bottle of someone’s favorite wine is always welcomed, but pairing it with one of these nurse-themed glasses takes the gift to another level. Head over to Amazon.com and check out a variety of stemless wine glasses to make your recipient smile.

This one, for registered nurses, has demarkations for a good day, bad day and “don’t ask.” Or this one, which reads, “Safety first. Drink with a nurse.” This glass, with “because patients” on it, will speak to any health care worker.

Each 15 ounce glass costs $13.95.

Champagne, rosé candies

Not everyone can partake in alcoholic beverages, for health, religious or other reasons. These treats have all the taste with none of the alcohol.

According to the Sugarfina website, every all-natural Champagne gummy bear is “infused with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne and sparkles in flavors of Brut and Rosé.” Each box costs $9.95.

You can also toast the occasion with rosé jelly beans from Jelly Belly. They have all the flavor of a glass of bubbly in a 1.5 ounce bottle.

This Hanukkah card by Nipyata contains a 50 millileter bottle of the alcohol of your choice.
Caption
This Hanukkah card by Nipyata contains a 50 millileter bottle of the alcohol of your choice.

Credit: Nipyata.com

Credit: Nipyata.com

Holiday spirits greeting card

They’ll think they’re getting a card until they open it. Inside will be a 50 millileter bottle of Fireball, Jack Daniels, Grey Goose, Aviation Gin or another brand.

Sold by Nipyata.com, the outside of the card can be for Christmas, Hanukkah and other occasions.

Prices depend on which bottle you put inside, but range from about $25 to $30.

Cocktail kits

Is there a travel nurse on your gift-giving list? These cocktail kits are perfect for relaxing on a long flight.

Each kit comes with nearly everything you need to make a Gin and Tonic, Old Fashioned, Margarita and more. All you need is a glass and the alcohol.

The kits can be ordered from Amazon.com, with prices ranging from $23 for one to $125 for the frequent flyer eight pack.

