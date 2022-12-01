Scrubs that make great holiday gifts for nurses

For male nurses

Nurses Money Talk named the Cherokee Professionals V-Neck as their top scrubs for men because of the fit, storage capability of the pockets and because it has 16 color options.

“Reading the reviews, I was kind of skeptical, but I took a plunge and bought the 5XL tall top. I’m a bigger guy so finding scrubs in stores locally wasn’t cutting it. But the top fits great and it’s just the right length. It feels nice and comfort. I am going to buy a couple more for sure!” A reviewer wrote on Amazon.

For female nurses

For women, Nurse.org recommends Wonderwink. Wonderwink scrubs require no ironing, don’t have itchy tags, have “four-stretch” fabric and are moisture-resistant. They have several collections for you to choose from based on whether you prefer flexibility, stretchiness or comfort. There is also a maternity line.

Their mission is to offer " tops, scrub pants, and lab coats for men and women (that) have the comfort, flexibility, and design you need to make working feel like a dream.” Wonderwink’s website states. “With ten collections to choose from, you’ll be so comfortable you’ll feel like you’re wearing your pajamas to work, but with the pockets and durability you want out of work clothes.”

Explore 10 more great gifts for nurses

For curvy nurses

Finding scrubs that fit both your top and bottom can be challenging, especially for curvier nurses. Nurse.org found that Cherokee’s Infinity Line is the best for curvy nurses. With sizes starting at XXS and going up to 5XL, it has stretchy fabric and figure-flattening seams.

“These scrubs are so comfortable!! I have 5 pairs of this particular brand now and it is the only kind I want to wear! Comfortable, breathable, and stretch in just the right way,” a reviewer commented on Amazon.

Best bang for the buck

VeryWellHealth named the Just Love Women’s Scrubs as the best budget option. Priced at just $22 on Amazon.com, these affordably priced scrubs come in 23 colors and have 6 pockets. Their sizes range from XS to 3X, although some reviewers notethe scrubs run a little large..

“I’m working front lines on the COVID-19 pandemic and got these to preserve my more expensive scrubs from all the washing. They run a smidge big, but they are comfortable. The pants are high-waisted and draw string. The fabric is NOT stretchy at all, but in the size I got, I have no issues with that. They are not tight in the chest or the thighs at all. I’m thinking about buying more for my everyday use since I feel like they don’t get in the way of my workday. I’m not constantly pulling on them like I am with other pricier scrubs I have. 10/10 would recommend,” a reviewer wrote on Amazon.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.