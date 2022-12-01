Scrubs that make great holiday gifts for nurses

When we think about nurses, of course their iconic scrubs come to mind. They wear them every day, and they can’t have enough. Here’s your guide to purchasing scrubs for the nurse in your life.
Best overall
Fig scrubs have been named the best overall by Nurse.org. They have some of the most positive reviews and are popular among health care workers. With styles and colors for both men and women, they are stylish, lightweight, environmentally friendly, wrinkle resistant and antimicrobial.
“I have been transformed into a FIGS client after my sister purchased my first pair of scrubs for my birthday as I continue to finish up my MRI technologist program. Instantly, I fell in love with the brand... All around the greatest fit so far from other scrubs I’ve tried…Looking forward to looking fresh in my new career as an MRI technologist!” a Google reviewer commented.
Most comfortable
Scrubs & Beyond rated scrubs based on comfortability and used feedback from actual nurses to compile their list. Sitting at the top was the Grey’s Anatomy Scrubs by Barco. Many people commented on how soft the fabric was. The company offers a variety of styles and colors while maximizing on comfortability.
“Comfortable and soft ! Ordered a size medium for more leeway and it fits perf without being too oversized or tight. The fabric is lightweight and soft with two deep front pockets. Hesitating? Get it,” a reviewer wrote on Amazon.
For male nurses
Nurses Money Talk named the Cherokee Professionals V-Neck as their top scrubs for men because of the fit, storage capability of the pockets and because it has 16 color options.
“Reading the reviews, I was kind of skeptical, but I took a plunge and bought the 5XL tall top. I’m a bigger guy so finding scrubs in stores locally wasn’t cutting it. But the top fits great and it’s just the right length. It feels nice and comfort. I am going to buy a couple more for sure!” A reviewer wrote on Amazon.
For female nurses
For women, Nurse.org recommends Wonderwink. Wonderwink scrubs require no ironing, don’t have itchy tags, have “four-stretch” fabric and are moisture-resistant. They have several collections for you to choose from based on whether you prefer flexibility, stretchiness or comfort. There is also a maternity line.
Their mission is to offer " tops, scrub pants, and lab coats for men and women (that) have the comfort, flexibility, and design you need to make working feel like a dream.” Wonderwink’s website states. “With ten collections to choose from, you’ll be so comfortable you’ll feel like you’re wearing your pajamas to work, but with the pockets and durability you want out of work clothes.”
For curvy nurses
Finding scrubs that fit both your top and bottom can be challenging, especially for curvier nurses. Nurse.org found that Cherokee’s Infinity Line is the best for curvy nurses. With sizes starting at XXS and going up to 5XL, it has stretchy fabric and figure-flattening seams.
“These scrubs are so comfortable!! I have 5 pairs of this particular brand now and it is the only kind I want to wear! Comfortable, breathable, and stretch in just the right way,” a reviewer commented on Amazon.
Best bang for the buck
VeryWellHealth named the Just Love Women’s Scrubs as the best budget option. Priced at just $22 on Amazon.com, these affordably priced scrubs come in 23 colors and have 6 pockets. Their sizes range from XS to 3X, although some reviewers notethe scrubs run a little large..
“I’m working front lines on the COVID-19 pandemic and got these to preserve my more expensive scrubs from all the washing. They run a smidge big, but they are comfortable. The pants are high-waisted and draw string. The fabric is NOT stretchy at all, but in the size I got, I have no issues with that. They are not tight in the chest or the thighs at all. I’m thinking about buying more for my everyday use since I feel like they don’t get in the way of my workday. I’m not constantly pulling on them like I am with other pricier scrubs I have. 10/10 would recommend,” a reviewer wrote on Amazon.
