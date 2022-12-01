10 more great gifts for nurses

Personalized sign

Who doesn’t love a decoration to show off their hard work? This personalized vintage sign is made of wood and perfect for any nurse in your life. It’s a great addition to a home office, living room or bedroom. If you want one this Christmas, make sure you order yours before Dec. 12.

“What a beautiful piece of artwork. Absolutely stellar, highly recommend for the health care professional in your life,” a reviewer wrote on Etsy.

Games

A game is a perfect way to unwind and enjoy your time after a long day at work. These nursing-themed games are perfect to play with co-workers or at home. The May Cause Side Effects game allows the nurse to become the patient. Each player is apart of a clinical trial for a new drug, and all you have to do is answer some questions. The catch is that you’ll be experiencing some side effects.

We all know nurses can handle anything, especially worst-case scenarios, but can they handle the card game? The point of the game is to rank how bad the worst-case scenarios are. However, all that matters in the end is who thinks like you. This game brings out personalities, interesting conversations and laughs for days.

Or buy What Do You Meme, which has an edition made by nurses, for nurses.This game mixes work with pleasure.

Gag gifts

If the nurse in your life enjoys a funny joke, then consider buying them a gag gift. This mug has a drawing of a male nurse dabbing on the front, guaranteed to produce a chuckle. You could even get them a Murse pint glass if they’re a beer lover. Or even this travel mug they can bring into work, spreading the laughter to his patients.

Compression socks

A good pair of compression socks can reduce leg swelling and alleviate pain in the feet. Men’s Health rated Bombas Performance Compression Socks as the best. Your nurse will appreciate this gift, or it could even be their stocking stuffer.

Men’s Health put this pair at the top because it “stays tightly snug to your foot through dozens of washes. The pair also features the brand’s signature Honeycomb Arch Support that blissfully cradles and hugs your midfoot. Lastly, these socks crush it on style, as you can buy all types of unique colors and patterns.”

Badge Reels

If your nurse loves superheroes, these Marvel-themed retractable badge reels are perfect for them. It comes in a pack of four featuring Captain America, Deadpool, Iron Man and Spider-Man. If they don’t like superheroes, the badge reels have 10 other options with other fan-favorite characters, including Peanuts, Star Wars and Pokemon. The reels are durable and bound to bring a smile to your nurse’s and their patients’ faces.

“Great conversation starter around the office, who doesn’t like Marvel,” one reviewer wrote on Amazon.

Outdoorsy kit

If your nurse enjoys unwinding by spending time camping or just outdoors, then you should get this kit. The Boxzie Man Box Gift Set has a fire starting kit, a Rambo knife and sheath, all natural coffee grit soap, a green double insulated mug with a lid, and a charcoal cedar and sandalwood candle. For any outdoorsman, this gift will be a pleasant surprise.

“My co-worker who’s a complete outdoors man absolutely loved it and all the gadgets it came with,” a reviewer commented on Amazon.

Vintage posters

Fill up a wall with these vintage anatomical posters. Each of the 12 posters features a part of the body, from the skin to the lymphatic system. Tear resistant and unique, they’re perfect for home or office .

“I used these to decorate my room a bit and I think they complement all of my decor beautifully. The paper is the perfect balance of not too thick and not too thin. The pictures are amazing quality, and you can’t see the pixels that a printer usually gives,” a reviewer wrote on Amazon.

Neck massager

Finding the perfect neck massager for the nurse in your life will pay off greatly. Taking out all of their knots is the perfect way to help themrelax. Healthline recommends the InvoSpa Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager, which can be used on the neck or back, and can serve as a pillow. It has several modes and intensity levels, included heated massage, and is portable and durable.

“Fantastic neck massager! Very well designed product allowing you to maneuver it for your entire back. It is also good for massaging your calves. Placement of the arm straps allow your arms to be very comfortable. If I ever need another, I’d buy again!” one reviewer wrote on Amazon.

