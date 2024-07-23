3 nursing trends, from a chief nursing officer’s perspective

As we’re halfway through the year, the nursing field continues to experience significant shifts, marked by the rise of AI, staff shortages and efforts to combat staff burnout. Vicky Tilton, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Valley Children’s Healthcare, highlighted in Healthleaders three major trends in HealthLeaders currently shaping the field.

Embracing advanced technology

Innovations such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtual care platforms have and will continue to be part of daily workflows. Tilton notes these technologies enhance patient care, streamline operations and improve clinical decision-making.

“As technology continues to evolve, health care organizations must adapt to harness its full potential and address associated challenges,” Tilton said, “including data privacy concerns, interoperability issues, and disparities in access to digital health tools.”

Prioritizing mental health

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on mental health has intensified. “In 2024, nurses may play an increasingly vital role in promoting mental health awareness,” Tilton said, “(by) providing psychosocial support, and integrating mental health screenings and interventions into routine care practices.”

Innovative staffing models, such as team-based care and telehealth nursing, are being explored to support these initiatives. Nurses are also leading efforts to integrate mental health support into patient care.

Focusing on holistic patient care

A shift toward holistic, patient-centered care is gaining momentum, with nurse-led care teams emerging to provide personalized and comprehensive care. “Nurses may prioritize care approaches that consider not only patients’ physical health but also their emotional, social, and spiritual well-being,” Tilton said. She also highlighted the need for nurse leaders to prioritize patient engagement, satisfaction and safety, and to redesign care processes to meet these evolving expectations.