Breaking: Secret Service director steps down after assassination attempt against ex-President Trump at rally
Pulse

3 nursing trends, from a chief nursing officer’s perspective

By
1 hour ago

As we’re halfway through the year, the nursing field continues to experience significant shifts, marked by the rise of AI, staff shortages and efforts to combat staff burnout. Vicky Tilton, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Valley Children’s Healthcare, highlighted in Healthleaders three major trends in HealthLeaders currently shaping the field.

ExploreFrom paper charts to AI: How technology is transforming nursing

Embracing advanced technology

Innovations such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtual care platforms have and will continue to be part of daily workflows. Tilton notes these technologies enhance patient care, streamline operations and improve clinical decision-making.

“As technology continues to evolve, health care organizations must adapt to harness its full potential and address associated challenges,” Tilton said, “including data privacy concerns, interoperability issues, and disparities in access to digital health tools.”

ExploreOpenAI teams with Arianna Huffington to create AI-powered ‘health coach’

Prioritizing mental health

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on mental health has intensified. “In 2024, nurses may play an increasingly vital role in promoting mental health awareness,” Tilton said, “(by) providing psychosocial support, and integrating mental health screenings and interventions into routine care practices.”

Innovative staffing models, such as team-based care and telehealth nursing, are being explored to support these initiatives. Nurses are also leading efforts to integrate mental health support into patient care.

ExploreMeet the 102-year-old pioneer behind wellness travel

Focusing on holistic patient care

A shift toward holistic, patient-centered care is gaining momentum, with nurse-led care teams emerging to provide personalized and comprehensive care. “Nurses may prioritize care approaches that consider not only patients’ physical health but also their emotional, social, and spiritual well-being,” Tilton said. She also highlighted the need for nurse leaders to prioritize patient engagement, satisfaction and safety, and to redesign care processes to meet these evolving expectations.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

DOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Secret Service director steps down after assassination attempt against ex-President Trump...
34m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Georgia school superintendent nixes AP African American Studies course

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UATL
‘Rocking with Kamala Harris’: Thousands of Black men rally, raise money on Zoom call

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UATL
‘Rocking with Kamala Harris’: Thousands of Black men rally, raise money on Zoom call

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Atlanta launches labor education program
The Latest

How the ‘5:1 ratio’ of interactions might improve your relationship
Are Hokas good for your feet? Experts weigh in on the trendy sneakers
How to use protein shakes for health and weight management
Featured

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC
Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars