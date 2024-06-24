Pulse

Meet the 102-year-old pioneer behind wellness travel

By
48 minutes ago

At an age when most people are content to reminisce about their past, Deborah Szekely continues to redefine wellness travel and embody Blue Zone living principles. Now 102, Szekely, often referred to as the “Godmother of the Spa,” has earned this title through decades of groundbreaking work in the health and wellness industry.

Szekely’s journey began in the 1940s when she and her husband discovered a small hut in the mountains of Baja California, Mexico. This modest start evolved into Rancho La Puerta, a renowned fitness and wellness resort that has been attracting health-conscious visitors for more 80 years, Conde Nast reported. While the Ranch is now run by her daughter, Sarah Livia, the original mission continues “to guide those who are interested in a sane, well-balanced program of living.” The spa offers holistic therapies, organic cuisine and diverse activities.

ExploreThe secret to a longer, healthier life? ‘Blue zones,’ research shows

Even as a centenarian, Szekely remains active and engaged. She told Conde Nast she walks a mile daily, attends cultural events and continues to oversee the evolution of Rancho La Puerta. Her philosophy of wellness is simple yet profound: Focus on positive thinking, engage in activities that bring joy and cultivate relationships with people of all ages.

“We own our minds. We’re the ones who dictate through it. The world has terrible things. I don’t dwell on them,” she said.

Szekely’s influence extends beyond Rancho La Puerta, however. In 1958, she founded the original Golden Door Spa, a favorite among Hollywood elites from Elizabeth Taylor and Judy Garland to Oprah Winfrey.

ExploreWWII vet’s secret to longevity is healthy living and a positive attitude

Szekely’s century-long commitment to wellness serves as an inspiration for those seeking to live life to the fullest as they age.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ArLuther Lee

What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?

Credit: Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

Is your ‘doctor’ a doctor under Georgia law?

Credit: ArLuther Lee

INVESTIGATIONS
‘A procedural tragedy’: Inmate letter exposes cracks in decades-old case

Credit: John Spink

Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period

Credit: John Spink

Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period

Credit: Ben Gray

South-View Cemetery applying for historic recognition
The Latest

7 refreshing ways to hydrate without drinking water
Suffering from back pain? Scientists say walk it off
U.S. News names Aveanna Healthcare best Georgia company to work for
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of David Hobbs

Lawrenceville man’s embarrassing viral moment leads to sobriety
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds