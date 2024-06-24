Meet the 102-year-old pioneer behind wellness travel

At an age when most people are content to reminisce about their past, Deborah Szekely continues to redefine wellness travel and embody Blue Zone living principles. Now 102, Szekely, often referred to as the “Godmother of the Spa,” has earned this title through decades of groundbreaking work in the health and wellness industry.

Szekely’s journey began in the 1940s when she and her husband discovered a small hut in the mountains of Baja California, Mexico. This modest start evolved into Rancho La Puerta, a renowned fitness and wellness resort that has been attracting health-conscious visitors for more 80 years, Conde Nast reported. While the Ranch is now run by her daughter, Sarah Livia, the original mission continues “to guide those who are interested in a sane, well-balanced program of living.” The spa offers holistic therapies, organic cuisine and diverse activities.

Even as a centenarian, Szekely remains active and engaged. She told Conde Nast she walks a mile daily, attends cultural events and continues to oversee the evolution of Rancho La Puerta. Her philosophy of wellness is simple yet profound: Focus on positive thinking, engage in activities that bring joy and cultivate relationships with people of all ages.

“We own our minds. We’re the ones who dictate through it. The world has terrible things. I don’t dwell on them,” she said.

Szekely’s influence extends beyond Rancho La Puerta, however. In 1958, she founded the original Golden Door Spa, a favorite among Hollywood elites from Elizabeth Taylor and Judy Garland to Oprah Winfrey.

Szekely’s century-long commitment to wellness serves as an inspiration for those seeking to live life to the fullest as they age.